फर्जीवाड़ा:क्रेडिट-को आपरेटिव संस्था की बैंक मैनेजर पर 5 हजार का इनाम, फर्जी खाते खुलवाने वाले आरोपी का भी पुलिस लेगी प्रोडक्शन वारंट

इंदौर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रकरण में बुलढ़ाना क्रेडिट को-आपरेटिव संस्था की मैनेजर विनिशा चांडक को भी सह आरोपी बनाया है।

फर्जी ढंग से को-ऑपरेटिव संस्था में खाते खुलवाकर ऑनलाइन सट्‌टे के रुपयों का करोड़ों का ट्रांजेक्शन करने वाली बुलढ़ाना क्रेडिट को-आपरेटिव संस्था की मैनेजर पर पुलिस ने 5 हजार का इनाम घोषित किया है। इधर, को-आपरेटिव बैंक में व्यापारियों को मोटे कमिशन का लालच देकर उनके फर्जी खाते खुलवाने वाले और खुद को सीए बताने वाले जेल में बंद आरोपी पीयूष आहुजा को पुलिस प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर पूछताछ के लिए और रिमांड पर लेने की तैयारी में है।

सीएसपी पुनीत गहलोत ने बताया कि धन गेम एप के जरिए करोड़ों का सट्‌टा कारोबार संचालित करने वाले लोकेश वर्मा की गैंग से जुडे़ हर शख्स की पड़ताल कर गिरफ्तारी की जा रही है। इस गिरोह ने शहर की कई बैंक व सहकारी क्रेडिट संस्थाओं में फर्जी खाते खोलकर व्यापारियों को मोटे कमीशन का लालच देकर फर्जी दस्तावेजों से खाते खुलवाए थे। इस प्रकरण में बुलढ़ाना क्रेडिट को-आपरेटिव संस्था की मैनेजर विनिशा चांडक को भी सह आरोपी बनाया है।

एसपी पश्चिम महेशचंद जैन ने महिला के प्रकरण में आरोपी बनाए जाने के बाद फरार होने पर 5 हजार के इनाम की घोषणा की है। इस रैकेट में गिरफ्तार आरोपी गौरव काकाणी, नितिन खंडेलवाल, मनोज व सचिन खंडेलवाल को रिमांड खत्म होने के बाद जेल भेजा जा चुका है।

