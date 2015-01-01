पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिपाही की दबंगई:देवास के सिपाही ने इंदौर में बीच सड़क पर छुरे से काटा केक, ढोल-नगाड़े के साथ मना रहा था बर्थडे

इंदौर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देवास के सिपाही ने इस प्रकार से छुरे से केक काटकर मनाया जन्मदिन।
  • वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो हरकत में आई इंदौर पुलिस, अब देवास एसपी को वीडियो सहित लिखा पत्र

जीप से टकराने वाले को लाठियों से पीटने वाले सिपाही के बाद अब देवास के एक और सिपाही की दबंगई का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। यह सिपाही देवास का है। वह इंदौर में अपने घर के पास बीच सड़क पर छुरे से केक काट रहा है। कोरोना काल की गाइड लाइन के बाद भी सिपाही ने ढोल-नगाड़े बजाकर जन्मदिन मनाया। जानकारी लगने के बाद इंदौर के अफसरों ने गंभीरता दिखाई और सिपाही के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए देवास एसपी को पत्र लिखा है।

घटना द्वारकापुरी थाना क्षेत्र के राम नगर की है। ऋषि पैलेस कॉलोनी में रहने वाले सिपाही सचिन चौहान का मंगलवार को जन्मदिन था। उसने सोमवार रात दोस्तों को इकट्ठा किया। फिर शुरू हुआ जन्म दिन का जश्न। वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि सिपाही के हाथ में छुरा जैसा हथियार है। वह उसी से केक काट रहा है। इस दौरान ढोल और नगाड़े भी बज रहे हैं। यह घटना देख रहवासी भी डर गए। उन्होंने देर रात थाने में सूचना दी, लेकिन कोई नहीं आया। कुछ युवकों ने इसका वीडियो बना लिया। फिर अगले दिन उन्हीं में से एक ने वीडियो वायरल कर दिया। यह वीडियो बुधवार को पुलिस अफसरों के संज्ञान में आया। सचिन देवास के लाइन में पदस्थ है।

अशोभनीय कृत्य है, देवास एसपी को पत्र लिख रहे हैं

एएसपी प्रशांत चौबे के मुताबिक, पुलिसकर्मी को ऐसी हरकत नहीं करना चाहिए। यह कृत्य अशोभनीय है। वीडियो देखने के बाद संबंधित थाना प्रभारी को पत्र भेज रहे हैं, जिसमें वे उसके खिलाफ एक्शन लेंगे। साथ ही, देवास एसपी को भी पत्र लिखा जा रहा है।

