छात्रों को राहत:माशिमं ने एक महीने की और रियायत दी, 10 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ परीक्षा के एक महीने पहले तक छात्र भर सकेंगे परीक्षा फॉर्म

इंदौर30 मिनट पहले
प्राइवेट छात्रों को फॉर्म जमा करने के लिए संबंधित स्कूलों में जाकर बोर्ड की वेबसाइट से प्रक्रिया पूरी करनी होगी।
  • 9वीं से 12वीं तक के करीब साढ़े 3 लाख प्राइवेट छात्रों को मिलेगा लाभ, साल खराब होने से बचेगा

प्राइवेट फॉर्म भरकर बोर्ड परीक्षा देने वाले इंदौर जिले के करीब 20 हजार छात्रों के साथ ही प्रदेशभर के करीब साढ़े 3 लाख छात्रों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है। माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने बोर्ड परीक्षा के फॉर्म जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि को एक महीने और बढ़ा दिया है। इसके चलते अब छात्रों को बोर्ड परीक्षा के पहले पेपर के एक महीने पहले तक फॉर्म भरने की आजादी मिल गई है। हालांकि लेट फीस के तौर पर छात्रों को इसके एवज में 10 हजार रुपए शुल्क चुकाना होगा।

लेट होने के साथ फीस दोगुनी होती जाएगी

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा 9वीं से 12वीं तक की कक्षाओं में प्राइवेट छात्रों के प्रवेश के लिए नामांकन और परीक्षा फॉर्म जमा किए जाने को लेकर हाल ही में एक और आदेश जारी किया है। इसमें कहा है कि प्राइवेट छात्रों को नामांकन/परीक्षा फॉर्म जमा करने के लिए 30 नवंबर तक की अंतिम तिथि निर्धारित की गई है। साधारण शुल्क 900 के अलावा अब छात्रों को 2 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ 31 दिसंबर, 5 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ 31 जनवरी 2021 और 10 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ छात्र बोर्ड परीक्षा के एक माह पहले तक नामांकन/परीक्षा फॉर्म जमा कर सकते हैं।

रियायत देना अच्छी बात, लेकिन दोगुनी फीस लेना न्याय संगत नहीं

प्राइवेट छात्रों को फॉर्म जमा करने के लिए संबंधित स्कूलों में जाकर बोर्ड की वेबसाइट से प्रक्रिया पूरी करनी होगी। मध्यप्रदेश शिक्षक संघ इंदौर से संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र कुमार आचार्य का कहना है कि बोर्ड द्वारा छात्रों के हित में एक महीने की रियायत देना स्वागत योग्य है, लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान छात्रों से दोगुनी लेट फीस लेना न्यायसंगत नहीं है। बोर्ड के अफसरों को इस बारे में विचार कर लेट फीस आधी करनी चाहिए।

