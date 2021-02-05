पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरोसे पर वार:टीचर ठगोरों को खिला रही थी छील कर चीकू, वे बोले - आंटी आप तो हमारी मां जैसी, आप किसी के झांसे में मत आना, खुद ने उड़ाई 3 लाख की ज्वेलरी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
बर्तन चमकाने के नाम पर एक महिला शिक्षिका ठगी का शिकार हो गई। दो ठग बर्तन चमकाने आए और बातों में उलझाकर पहने हुए गहने साफ करने के लिए उतरवा लिए। उन्होंने टीचर को अपनी मां जैसा बता दिया। टीचर भी अपनापन दिखाते हुए उन्हें फल खिलाने लगी। उन्होंने टीचर को इस प्रकार से फांसा कि वह उनकी चाल समझ नहीं पाई। जब तक वह बदमाशों के अपराध करने के तरीके को समझ पाती, दोनों बदमाश 3 लाख रुपए कीमत के जेवरात लेकर जा चुके थे। सूचना के बाद पुलिस पहुंची, लेकिन घर और पड़ोस के सीसीटीवी बंद मिले। पुलिस अब क्षेत्र में लगे अन्य फुटेज में बदमाशों को तलाश रही है।

वे मुझे अपनी मां जैसा बता रहे थे, मैं उन्हें चीकू छीलकर खिला रही थी
55 साल की शशिकला पति भानूप्रकाश तिवारी निवासी तक्षशिला परिसर ने बताया कि 3 फरवरी को 11 से 11.30 बजे के बीच ठगोरों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया। दो लड़के सफेद शर्ट और काली पैंट और पॉलिस किए हुए शूज पहनकर गेट पर आए। उनके माथे पर चवन्नी जैसे आकार का तिलक लगा था, जिस पर चावल चिपका हुआ था।

आते ही बोले कि आंटी हम तांबे और पीतल के बर्तन चमकाने का काम करते हैं। आपके घर पर जो बर्तन हों वे हमें दे दो। इस पर मैंने कहा कि अभी मेरे पास टाइम नहीं है, क्योंकि मेरे स्कूल जाने का समय हो रहा है। अभी आप लोग जाओ। मेरे मना करने के बाद भी वे माने नहीं। जिद करने पर मैंने उन्हें तांबे का कलश साफ करने के लिए दिया। उन्होंने गमले में पानी डालकर तत्काल कलश को साफ कर दिया। इस पर मैं कलश को भीतर रखने गई तो वे मेरे पीछे-पीछे भीतर आ गए और सोफे पर बैठ गए।

उन्होंने कहा कि और कुछ हो तो वह भी दे दो, हम उसे भी साफ कर देते हैं। इस पर मैंने कहा कि बेटा मेरे यहां कुछ गंदा नहीं है। इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि भगवान जी के जो सोने-चांदी के सिक्के होते हैं, उन्हें भी हम एक मिनट में साफ कर देंगे। आपका बिल्कुल भी टाइम बेकार नहीं होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि पायल हो तो दे दो साफ कर देते हैं। इस पर मैंने एक मोटी पायल दी, जिसे देख वे बोले आंटी आप हरियाणवी हो क्या।

मैंने कहा कि नहीं बेटा, वो तो शादी में आई थी। इसके बाद पायल साफ कर दे दी। फिर कहा- पहने हुए जेवर भी साफ करवा लो। इस पर मैंने कहा कि ये तो साफ हैं अब आप लोग जाओ। इस पर वे कहने लगे कि आंटी साफ करवा लो, एक जैसे हो जाएंगे। इसके बाद गले में पहनी हुई चेन और पेंडल, दोनों कंगन उन्हें दे दिए। उन्होंने एक डिब्बी से गेरू जैसा कुछ निकाला और मुझसे एक कटोरी मांगी। कटोरी में रख उसने कुछ लिक्विड डाल दिया। इसके बाद कहा कि आंटी कटोरी में नीचे हाथ लगाकर देखो। इसकी ताशीर ठंडी है, इसलिए यह असली है। यदि यह गरम होता तो नकली रहता।

बदमाश ने कहा - आंटी आप किसी के झांसे में मत आना। आप तो मेरी मां जैसी हो। आपने इतना विश्वास मुझ पर किया। मैं उसे छीलकर चीकू खिला रही थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने गहनों को गेरू से निकला और एक पेपर में लपेट दिया। इसके बाद कहा कि आंटी इसे भीतर लेकर चले जाओ। इसके बाद उन्होंने एक कुकर मंगवाया और उसमें बहुत सारा पानी भरकर ढाई चम्मच हल्दी डलवा दी। फिर एक पीला कपड़ा निकाला और गहनों को साफ किया। हाथ में गहने लेकर उसने मुटठी को कुकर में डुबोने की कोशिश की, जिससे मुझे यह लगे की गहने कुकर में डाल दिए हैं।

मैंने तत्काल अपना हाथ कुकर में डाला, लेकिन उसमें गहने नहीं थे। इस पर मैंने उससे कहा कि ला मेरे गहने दे। इस पर उसने गहने मुझे दे दिए, जिसे मैंने खुद ने कुकर में डाला। इसके बाद कुकर का ढक्कन बंद कर दिया। इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि थोड़ी सी हल्दी लेकर आओ। हल्दी लेने गई और वे तीन लाख की ज्वेलरी लेकर चंपत हो गए। मैं उनके पीछे भी गई, लेकिन वे नहीं मिले। मेरे घर के अलावा पड़ोस में भी कैमरे लगे हैं, पर किसी कैमरे ने काम नहीं किया। अब पड़ोस के दूसरे कैमरे देख रहे हैं।

