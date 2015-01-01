पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर:पेट्रोल पंप पर डाका डालने से पहले पकड़ा बदमाश, देशी कट्टा, चाकू, फरसा, एक लोहे की रॉड, चाबियों का गुच्छा लेकर बैठे थे

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • क्राइम ब्रांच और खजराना पुलिस ने दबिश देकर पकड़ा
  • आरोपियों ने छत्रीपुरा और तुकोगंज में 3 चोरियां भी कबूली

बायपास पर पेट्रोल पंप पर डाका डालने की योजना बनाते हुए खजराना पुलिस औऱ क्राइम ब्रांच ने 6 बदमाशों को पकड़ा है। इनके कब्जे से हथियार बरामद हुए हैं। बदमाशों ने कबूला कि वे तीन जगहों पर चोरी भी कर चुके हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार क्राइम ब्रांच को मुखबिर ने बताया था कि खजराना क्षेत्र में कुछ व्यक्ति कनाडिया बायपास के सर्विस रोड पर हथियार लेकर बैठे हैं। वे किसी पंप को लूटने की बात कर रहे थे। इस पर क्राइम ब्रांच ने खजराना पुलिस को लेकर दबिश दी। यहां से पुलिस ने बदमाश अकरम उर्फ चीना पिता मुन्ना खां निवासी 35 ताज नगर, आरिफ उज्जैनी पिता अब्दुल हामिद निवासी 160 हीना क़ॉलोनी, शाहबाज पिता सईद अंसारी निवासी-81/2 जूना रिसाला, छोटू उर्फ एहमद अली पिता हैदर अली निवासी 100 गणेश नगर,चंदन नगर, मोहसिन पिता सईद निवासी 19 सी असरफ नगर खजराना और सुल्तान उर्फ इमरान पिता शाकिर अली निवासी- 76 बिलाल मस्जिद के पीछे खजराना को पकड़ाया।

आऱोपियों की तलाश लेने पर उनके कब्जे से देशी कट्टा, जिन्दा कारतूस, चाकू, फरसा, लोहे की राड, चाबी का गुच्छा भी बरामद हुआ। आरोपियों ने कबूला कि उन्होंने दो साल पहले छत्रीपुरा, इस साल पलासिया में बाइक चोरी और इसी साल तुकोगंज में वाहन चोरी व घर में चोरी की थी। इसने चोरी का माल भी बरामद किया जा रहा है।

