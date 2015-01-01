पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करवाचौथ के अगले दिन हादसे में गई जान:ओंकारेश्वर जा रहे दंपति सेल्फी लेने जामघाट के पास रुके, सेल्फी लेते समय महिला का पैर फिसला, 200 फीट नीचे खाई में गिरने से मौत

इंदौर10 मिनट पहले
पैर फिसलने के बाद नीतू अचानक से 200 फीट नीचे खाई में जा गिरी, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई।
  • मंडलेश्वर व जाम घाट के बीच पहाड़ी पर हुई घटना, इंदौर से ओंकारेश्वर दर्शन के लिए जा रहे थे पति पत्नी

इंदौर से ओंकारेश्वर घूमने जा रहे पति पत्नी मंडलेश्वर से जाम घाट के बीच फोटो लेने के लिए रुके। पहाड़ी के किनारे पर खड़े होकर पति के साथ सेल्फी ले रही महिला का पैर फिसला और वह करीब 200 फीट गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। इतनी ऊंचाई से पत्थरों पर गिरने से महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों की मदद से उसे ऊपर लाया।

करवाचौथ के अगले दिन पति के साथ घूमने निकली थी नीतू।
करवाचौथ के अगले दिन पति के साथ घूमने निकली थी नीतू।

जानकारी अनुसार इंदौर के बिचौली मर्दाना निवासी नीतू पति विकास बाहेती (35) गुरुवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे ओंकारेश्वर दर्शन के लिए निकली थी। दोपहर करीब 1.24 बजे जाम घाट के आगे मंडलेश्वर के पास बीच में पहाड़ी किनारे फोटो खींचने के लिए ये रुके थे। घाट किनारे से पति के साथ सेल्फी लेने के दौरान नीतू का पैर फिसल गया। जिससे वह करीब 200 फीट गहरी खाई में गिर गई।

सूचना के बाद मंडलेश्वर थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। एएसआई संतोष कैथवास, आरक्षक राजेंद्र भदौरिया और कमल मुवेल 200 फीट खाई में पैदल जाकर ग्रामीणों की मदद से शव ऊपर लेकर आए। मंडलेश्वर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद शव को परिजनों को सौंपा गया गया।

अधिक फोटो खिंचने की कर रही थी जिंद

पति विकास बाहेती ने बताया हमने करीब 5 से 7 फोटो ले ली थी, लेकिन इसके बाद भी वह अधिक फोटो लेने की जिद कर रही थी। इसी दौरान अचानक उसका पैर फिसल गया और वह 200 फीट गहरी खाई में गिर गई। घटना इतनी तेजी से हुई की कुछ समझ ही नहीं आया। यह देख जोर से चीख पुकार के बाद लोगों की भीड़ लग गई।

