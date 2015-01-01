पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीमारी ने बढ़ाई टेंशन:डेंगू और मलेरिया के लिए फॉगिंग में लापरवाही, निगमायुक्त बोलीं - कर्मचारी को अब दिन में दो बार देनी होगी इस संबंध में जानकारी

इंदौर26 मिनट पहले
एक सामाजिक संस्था द्वारा निगमायुक्त को 7 हजार मास्क दिए गए।

कोरोना के साथ ही शहर में डेंगू और मलेरिया का भी प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। इसके लिए निगम के मलेरिया विभाग की टीमों द्वारा फॉगिंग करवाई जाती है। अब इसके लिए निगमायुक्त ने दो बार सूचना देने की बाध्यता तय कर दी है।

ओपन प्लाट, नाली, नदी, आदि उन सभी स्थानों जहां मच्छर के पनपने की संभावना होती है, वहां पर निगम की टीम द्वारा क्रूड आइल डाला जाता है। इससे यहां मच्छर पैदा नहीं होते और जहां मच्छर पैदा होने की संभावना रहती है, वहां पर भी लार्वा नाशक दवाई का छिड़काव किया जाता है। इसके अलावा रहवासी क्षेत्र व अन्य क्षेत्र में 35 मशीनों के माध्यम से फागिंग की जा रही है।

निगमायुक्त को सूचना मिली कि टीम द्वारा दिनभर में लापरवाही से काम किया जा रहा है और जितने स्थान कवर किए जा सकते हैं उतने नहीं किए गए। इस पर अब सभी सीएसआईओ को उनके उनके क्षेत्र में डेंगू और मलेरिया की रोकथाम के लिए किए गए कार्य की जानकारी कंट्रोल रूम को दिन में दो बार अनिवार्य रुप से बताना होगी। पहली जानकारी दोपहर 12 बजे और दूसरी शाम 7 बजे दी जाएगी।

