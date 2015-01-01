पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Indore Road Accident News; Man Killed As Truck Dumper Road Accidnet In Madhya Pradesh Indore

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुस्से से तबाह 3 परिवार:डंपर के पहिए के नीचे आए 30 साल के आर्किटेक्ट की 4 दिन बाद थी शादी की सालगिरह, एक्टिवा सवार इंजीनियर और डंपर चालक गए जेल

इंदौर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
30 वर्षीय सिद्धार्थ सोनी की डंपर के पहिए के नीचे आने से मौत हो गई।

पलासिया के हातिम चौराहे पर गुरुवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे एक गुस्से ने तीन परिवारों को तबाह कर दिया। विवाद में एक की जहां जान चली गई। वहीं, दो लोगों को जेल भेज दिया गया। जिस युवक की डंपर में दबने से मौत हुई है। वह आर्किटेक्ट था और स्मार्ट सिटी के एक प्रोजेक्ट में काम कर रहा था। बताया जा रहा है कि उसकी चार दिन बाद मैरिज एनिवर्सरी थी। वहीं, एक्टिवा सवार जिस युवक से विवाद हुआ था वह भी इंजीनियर है। और पर्यावरण के लिए काम करने वाली एक कंपनी में काम करता है। इसके अलावा एक व्यक्ति वह भी है जो डंपर चला रहा था और अचानक कार चालक पहिए के नीचे आ गया था।

सिद्धार्थ सुबह घर से ऑफिस के लिए निकला था।
सिद्धार्थ सुबह घर से ऑफिस के लिए निकला था।

ऐसी है पूरा घटनाक्रम
उत्कर्ष विहार कॉलोनी निवासी 30 वर्षीय सिद्धार्थ पिता सतीष सोनी अपनी कार से घर से ऑफिस के लिए निकले थे। वे हातिम चौराहे के पास पहुंचे ही थे कि उनकी कार आगे खड़ी एक्टिवा से टकरा गई। बताया जा रहा है कि टक्कर के बाद सोनी कार से उतरे और उन्होंने एक्टिवा सवार विकास यादव से इसके लिए माफी भी मांगी। लेकिन विकास का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा और फिर दोनों में झूमाझटकी शुरू हो गई। इसी दौरान वह सोनी नीचे गिरे और जब तक वे संभलते यहां से गुजर रहे डंपर का पहिया उनके ऊपर से गुजर गया। सिर पर से पहिया गुजरने से आर्किटेक्ट ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। इसके बाद एक्टिवा सवार ने भागने की कोशिश की, लेकिन लोगों ने उसे पकड़ लिया। मामले में पुलिस ने एक्टिवा सवार पर गैर इरादतन हत्या का केस दर्ज किया है। वहीं, डंपर चालक को भी आरोपी बनाया है।

डंपर सिर के ऊपर से गुजर जाने से सिद्धार्थ की मौत हो गई।
डंपर सिर के ऊपर से गुजर जाने से सिद्धार्थ की मौत हो गई।

इकलौता बेटा था, बहन की हो चुकी है शादी

परिजनों के अनुसार सिद्धार्थ एक बहन और भाई थे। बहन बड़ी थी, जिसकी शादी हो चुकी है। वहीं, पिता उद्योगपति हैं। उनका केमिकल का कारोबार है। उनके अनुसार सिद्धार्थ बहुत ही शांत स्वभाव का था। वह काम के प्रति काफी गंभीर था। वह किसी को अपशब्द नहीं कह सकता।

एक्टिवा सवार को पीछे से लगी थी टक्कर
वहीं, एक्टिवा सवार विकास यादव निवासी बिचौली मर्दाना ने पुलिस को बताया कि टक्कर के बाद कार चालक ने विवाद शुरू किया था। मैं तो उसे समझाना चाहता था। घटना का मुझे काफी दुख है। यह घटनावश हुआ है।

डंपर ड्राइवर भी जेल गया
मामले में पुलिस ने 20 साल के डंपर चालक सुनील मुजालदे को भी जेल भेज दिया गया है। सुनील लंबे समय से ड्राइवरी का काम करता है। कनाड़िया क्षेत्र में रहता है। उसका कहना है कि मेरी गलती नहीं थी। हादसा पीछे वाले पहिए के नीचे से आने से हुआ है। वह अचानक नीचे गिरा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO ने 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट लॉन्च किया, यह कोरोना काल में दूसरा और साल का आखिरी मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें