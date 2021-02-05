पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए DIG का इंदौर 'मिशन':कपूरिया बोले- हमारी कोशिश ऐसा इंदौर हो, जहां बेखाैफ घूमे बच्चियां, अपराधियों के मन में हमेशा बना रहे डर, बेटियों बिना डर के निकलें

इंदौर28 मिनट पहले
नवागत डीआईजी मनीष कपूरिया ने कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
नवागत डीआईजी मनीष कपूरिया ने कार्यभार ग्रहण किया।

आईजी हरिनारायणचारी मिश्र के पद संभालने के अगले ही दिन नवागत डीआईजी मनीष कपूरिया ने कार्यभार ग्रहण कर लिया। डीआईजी कार्यालय में एसपी मुख्यालय सहित अधीनस्थ अधिकारियों ने उनकी अगवानी की। डीआईजी की कुर्सी में बैठने के साथ ही उन्होंने अपने इरादे स्पष्ट कर दिए और बता दिया कि वे बेटियों की सुरक्षा, ट्रैफिक और संगठित अपराधों पर तेजी से काम करने वाले हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारा लक्ष्य है कि शहर में बेटियों इतनी सुरक्षित हों कि वे बिना किसी डर के आराम से घूम-फिर सकें।

नवागत डीआईजी मनीष कपूरिया ने पदभार ग्रहण करने के बाद कहा कि जिस प्रकार से इंदाैर स्वच्छता में नंबर वन है। उसी प्रकार से पुलिसिंग और क्राइम में कमी में भी यही मानदंड रहे। सफाई में नंबर वन बनाने का यहां के नागरिकों का बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है। बिना लोगांे के सहयोग के कोई शहर नंबर वन हो ही नहीं सकता। यही चीज हमें कानून व्यवस्था में लानी है और अपनी सोसाइटी को क्राइम फ्री करना है। लोगों से पुलिस सहयोग की अपेक्षा करती है। उन्होंने कहा कि संगठित अपराधों में जीरो टॉलरेंस करेंगे। बेटियों सुरक्षित रहें, वे बिना किसी भय के घूम सकें, इसके लिए काम करेंगे। पुलिस भी हर नागरिक से रिस्पांसिबल व्यवहार करे। ट्रैफिक में भी जो सुधार की जरूरत है, उस दिशा में काम किया जाएगा।

इंदौर का क्राइम रोककर इसे भी नंबर बन करेंगे
डीआईजी मनीष कपूरिया 2001 से 03 तक विजय नगर सीएसपी और 2006 से 08 तक इंदौर ग्रामीण एएसपी के रूप में सेवाएं दे चुके हैं। उनका कहना है कि वे साढ़े चार साल यहां रहे हैं, इसलिए यह शहर जाना पहचाना है।

