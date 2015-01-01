पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी पर 'कोरोना' काल:मास्क पहने दूल्हा दुल्हन ने पहनाई एक-दूसरे को माला, बोले - यादगार रहेगा ये पल, इसी बहाने सही शादी में फिजूलखर्ची रुक रही

इंदौर8 मिनट पहले
दूल्हे विशाल और दुल्हन सोनाली ने बदली व्यवस्थाओं के साथ शादी की।

शहर में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर आने के साथ ही प्रशासन ने कई व्यवस्थाओं को बदल दिया है। रात में कर्फ्यू लगाने के साथ ही 10 बजे सभी दुकानों को बंद करने के साथ ही आवाजाही पर रोक लगा दी है। ऐसे में सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी शादी समारोह में आने वाले और आयोजन करने वाले परिवारों को हो रही है। रविवार को भी इस बदली व्यवस्था में विशाल और सोनाली को अपनी पूरी शादी को बदलना पड़ी। रात में आने वाली बारात सुबह ही आ गई। हालांकि मास्क के साथ एक-दूसरे को हार पहनाने वाले इस जोड़े का कहना था कि यह शादी हमारे लिए यादगार है।

रात में होने वाली शादी दिन में होने से आधे मेहमान नहीं आ पाए।
दूल्हे विशाल और दुल्हन सोनाली ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में हम शादी कर रहे हैं, मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ। यह भी एक नया तरीका है और साथ ही साथ यादगार पल भी है। वैसे इस समय यह सभी के लिए बहुत जरूरी है। विशाल ने कहा कि शादियों में काफी फिजूल खर्ची लोग कर रहे हैं। कोरोना के बहाने ही सही, हम अब उन्हीं लोगों को बुला रहे हैं जो हमारे करीब हैं। इस तरीके से पैसे भी बच रहे हैं, जो हमारे बाद में काम आएंगे। वहीं, दुल्हन कर कहना है कि कोरोना काल की यह शादी हमें याद रहेगी। 200 लोगों के शादी में शामिल होने की अनुमति को लेकर कहा कि संख्या काफी है। लोगों को भी समझना चाहिए कि यह समय बचाव का है। खुद भी बचें और दूसरों को भी सुरक्षित रहने दें।

200 की जगह 100 लोगों की मौजूदगी में हुई शादी।
दुल्हे के पिता चंदर मेहना ने कहा कि प्रतिबंध के कारण काफी परेशानी आई है। हमने कार्यक्रम में कई बदलाव किए हैं। रात के कार्यक्रम को सुबह में तब्दील किया। रात में 8 बजे बारात निकलनी थी। हमने 200 लोगों को बुलाया था। बाद में 100 लोगों की मौजूदगी में कार्यक्रम किए। शादी में आए जितेंद्र मालवीय ने रात में लगे कर्फ्यू को लेकर कहा कि इससे ज्यादा कोई समस्या नहीं है। यदि इसे शनिवार और रविवार किया जाए तो और अच्छा होगा। लंबे लॉकडाउन से आर्थिक हालात वैसे ही अच्छे नहीं हैं। रात में वैसे ज्यादा लोग नहीं निकलते, ठंड आने से लोग और नहीं निकलेंगे। शादी में आते हैं तो थोड़ा लेट तो हो ही जाते हैं। कर्फ्यू में शादी होने से कई फायदे भी हैं।

