मास्क ही वैक्सीन है:पैंट-शर्ट की कतरनों से बन रहे मास्क, दूसरे राज्यों से भी मांग

इंदौर28 मिनट पहले
बात करते या खांसते समय संक्रमण फैलने से रोकते हैं मास्क
  • पांच रुपए से 150 रुपए तक उपलब्ध हैं

कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप के बाद शहर में एक बार फिर मास्क की जरूरत बढ़ने लगी है। ऐसे में शहर के हुनरमंदों ने मास्क बनाने की नई जुगाड़ निकाली है। रेडीमेड बाजार में बनने वाले पैंट और शर्ट की कतरनों से भी मास्क बनाए जा रहे हैं। इन मास्क की मांग दूसरे राज्यों से भी आ रही है। इसके अलावा शहर में ठेले से लेकर शोरूम तक पांच से डेढ़ सौ रुपए तक के कॉटन मास्क बिक रहे हैं।

रेडीमेड कपड़ों के व्यवसाय से जुड़े व्यापारी के अनुसार लॉकडाउन के बाद शहर के कई कपड़ा व्यापारियों ने मास्क बनाने का काम भी शुरू किया था। हालांकि अब इसमें कमी आ गई है, लेकिन उस दौर में डेढ़ सौ से ज्यादा व्यापारी मास्क बना रहे थे। अधिकांश व्यापारी पैंट या शर्ट के कपड़ों का ही उपयोग कर रहे थे।

अब गिनती के व्यापारी मास्क बना रहे हैं, लेकिन कारीगरों ने मास्क को अतिरिक्त व्यापार के रूप में अपना लिया है। एक अन्य व्यापारी ने बताया कपड़ा बाजार में ऐसी बड़ी कतरनों और टुकड़ों की मांग बढ़ गई है, जिनसे मास्क बनाया जा सकता है। चूंकि मास्क का कोई सेट नहीं होता, इसलिए दो-चार मास्क बन जाएं इतनी बड़ी कतरनें भी बिक रही हैं।

मेट ब्लोन फिल्टर वाले मास्क ज्यादा कारगर साबित

एमआरटीबी अस्पताल के कोविड सेंटर प्रभारी और चेस्ट फिजिशियन डॉ. शैलेंद्र जैन के मुताबिक मास्क का मुख्य काम मुंह से निकलने वाले ड्रॉपलेट्स को रोकना है। यदि आप अस्पताल या वायरस के ज्यादा प्रभाव वाली जगह पर काम नहीं करते तो साधारण कॉटन मास्क का उपयोग कर सकते हैं। मास्क पहनने पर इसलिए जोर दिया जा रहा है कि आप बात करते या खांसते वक्त संक्रमण न फैलाएं। वहीं एन 95 जैसे मल्टीलेयर मास्क उन लोगों के लिए है, जो मेडिकल फैसिलिटी में काम करते हैं ताकि वे खुद संक्रमण से बचे रहें।

बगैर फिल्टर के हवा को भीतर नहीं आने देता मास्क

मास्क मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग करने वाली मिनी परिहार बताती हैं सर्जिकल और एन 95 जैसे मास्क में मेट ब्लोन फिल्टर होता है। नीले सर्जिकल मास्क में दो परत नॉन वुवन फैब्रिक और एक लेयर इस फिल्टर की होती है। पांच और सात परत वाले मास्क में तीन और पांच परतें मेट ब्लोन फिल्टर वाली होती हैं। ये बचाव का सबसे बेहतर उपाय है। सर्जिकल मास्क लगाते समय यदि नोज पिन को ठीक से लगाया जाए तो बगैर फिल्टर के हवा को भीतर नहीं आने देता।

