पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Road Accident In Indore, 12 People Going From UP To Mumbai Injured, Four In Critical Condition

सड़क हादसा:मेटाडोर ने को ट्रक ने पीछे से मारी टक्कर, उप्र से मुंबई जा रहे एक ही परिवार के 12 लोग घायल, चार की हालत गंभीर

इंदौर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे में घायल महिला सहित अन्य को एमवाय अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे परिजन।
  • तेजाजी नगर बायपास पर हुआ हादसा, एक ही परिवार के 14 लोग सवार थे

यूपी से महाराष्ट्र जा रहा परिवार गुरुवार देर रात तेजाजी नगर बायपास पर हादसे का शिकार हो गया। एक तेजगति ट्रक ने मेटाडोर को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में मेटाडोर सवार एक ही परिवार के 12 लोग घायल हो गए। जिनमें से चार की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। सभी लोग एक ही परिवार के हैं और गमी के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने उत्तर प्रदेश गए हुए थे। यहां से वे वापस महाराष्ट्र जा रहे थे।

हादसे में बच्चे को भी चोट आई है।
हादसे में बच्चे को भी चोट आई है।

जानकारी अनुसार हादसा तेजाजी नगर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित बायपास पर हुआ है। परिजन सांवत विश्वकर्मा ने बताया कि हम आजी के गुजर जाने से मुंबई से यूपी के आजमगढ़ गए हुए थे। वहां से मेटाडोर में 14 लोग सवार होकर वापस मुंबई जा रहे थे। तेजाजी नगर बायपास पर हमारे आगे एक गाड़ी अचानक आ गई। गाड़ी चला रहे पिता ने गाड़ी के ब्रेक मारे तो पीछे चल रहे ट्रक ने चपेट में ले लिया। उसने बताया कि 12 लोगों को चोट आई है, जिसमें से दो लोगाें के सिर पर गंभीर चोट आई है। घायलों को इलाज के लिए एमवाय अस्पताल ले जाया गया। डॉक्टर के अनुसार दो महिला, एक बच्चे सहित चार लोगों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। मामले में तेजाजी नगर पुलिस ने ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्जकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें