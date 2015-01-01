पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदमाश की जमकर पिटाई:एमबीबीएस छात्रा ने पकड़ा लुटेरा, मोबाइल छीन रहा था; चलती बाइक से खींच लिया

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
गीता भवन चौराहे के पास बुधवार रात बाइक सवार दो बदमाश एमबीबीएस छात्रा का मोबाइल छीनने की फिराक में थे। उन्होंने जैसे ही उसकी तरफ हाथ बढ़ाया, छात्रा ने चलती बाइक से उन्हें पकड़कर खींच लिया। हालांकि दूसरा बदमाश भाग गया। जनता ने पकड़े गए बदमाश की जमकर पिटाई की और पुलिस को सौंप दिया।

पलासिया पुलिस के अनुसार, आयुषी अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाली 24 साल की छात्रा अंजलि चौराहे के पास जा रही थी, तभी दो बदमाश आ गए। पकड़े गए बदमाश ने अपना नाम मोहम्मद आवेश और पता मालवा मिल बताया, जबकि उसका साथी फारुख फरार है।

