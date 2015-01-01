पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमबीबीएस छात्रा की जांबाजी:बाइक सवार ने झपट्टा मार मोबाइल छीना, युवती ने खींचकर गिराया, फिर लोगों ने जमकर खबर ली

इंदौर10 मिनट पहले
छात्रा ने रात में ही थाने पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई, पुलिस ने फरार आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।
  • दूसरे बदमाश ने छुड़ाने के लिए छात्रा के मुंह पर मारे मुक्के, चश्मा टूटा फिर भी नहीं छोड़ा
  • लोगों ने बदमाश की धुनाई कर पुलिस को सौंपा, उसके फरार साथी की हो रही तलाश

गीता भवन चौराहे के पास एमबीबीएस की छात्रा की जांबाजी से बदमाश दबोच लिया गया। बदमाश छात्रा का मोबाइल लूटकर भागने की फिराक में था, लेकिन छात्रा ने चलती बाइक से खींचकर गिरा लिया। फिर मौके पर पहुंचे लोगों ने उसकी जमकर खबर ली। बदमाश की खूब पिटाई की और पुलिस थाने में सौंप दिया। पुलिस उसके फरार साथी को तलाश रही है।

छात्रा ने पुलिस को बताया कि बाइक सवारों की हरकत देख उसे संदेह हो गया था।
पलासिया पुलिस के अनुसार घटना बुधवार रात को गीता भवन चौराहे के पास हुई। बहादुर छात्रा आयुषी अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाली अंजली है। 24 साल की छात्रा किसी काम से जा रही थी। तभी बाइक सवार दो बदमाश पीछे से आए। बाइक पर पीछे बैठे बदमाश ने झपट्टा मारकर उसका मोबाइल खींचा और आगे वाले बदमाश ने बाइक की स्पीड तेज कर ली।

छात्रा समझ चुकी थी कि बदमाश मोबाइल लूटने वाला है, तभी उसने बदमाश का हाथ पकड़ कर खींच लिया। बाइक सवार दोनों बदमाश गिरे, लेकिन चालक बाइक लेकर भाग गया। तभी छात्रा ने पीछे बैठे बदमाश को पकड़ लिया। उसे मुक्के मारने लगी। फिर भीड़ आई और बदमाश को जमकर पीटा। पकड़े गए बदमाश ने अपना नाम मोहम्मद आवेश पिता मोहम्मद हैदर निवासी मालवा मिल बताया है, जबकि उसका साथी फारुख फरार होने में कामयाब रहा। लोगों ने आवेश को पीटते हुए थाने पहुंचाया। वहां पुलिस ने भी उसे जमकर धुना।

दूसरे साथी ने मेरे मुंह पर वार किया, जिससे मेरा दांत टूट गया

अंजली ने बताया, ' मैं गीता भवन चाैराहे स्थित मंदिर के पास किराना शाॅप से सामान खरीदकर लाैट रही थी। फोन पर बात करते हुए मंदिर से थोड़ा आगे ही आई थी कि दो बाइक सवार मेरे पास आए और उन्होंने मोबाइल खींचने की कोशिश की। पीछे बैठे बाइक सवार का हाथ जैसे ही मेरे मोबाइल पर गया मैंने उसका हाथ पकड़ लिया और उसे खींच लिया। वह बाइक से नीचे गिर गया। इस पर उसके साथ ने उसे छुड़ाने की कोशिश की और दो तीन मुक्के मार दिए। जिस कारण में चश्मा टूट गया, मुंह में लगने से दांत टूट गया और खून आ गया। इस पर मेरी चीख सुन लोग दौड़े और उन्होंने उसे पकड़ लिया। अंजली ने कहा कि मैं लोगों ने यही कहूंगी की जो गलती मैंने की, रास्ते में चलते हुए फोन पर बात करने की। वह आप लोग नहीं करें। हमेशा सतर्क रहें।'

