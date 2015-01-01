पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान सम्मेलन में बोले विजयवर्गीय:कमलनाथ सरकार गिराने में अहम भूमिका माेदी जी की थी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय (फाइल फोटो)

देश में नए कृषि विधेयक के विरोध के बीच इंदौर में मंगलवार को भाजपा ने किसानों का समर्थन सम्मेलन किया। सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने विवादित बयान दे दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं आज एक ऐसा खुलासा कर रहा हूं, जिसकी जानकारी अब तक किसी को नहीं थी।

प्रदेश की कमलनाथ सरकार गिराने में अहम भूमिका प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की थी। केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान का इसमें कोई रोल नहीं था। बाद में जब इस बारे में उनसे पूछा गया तो विजयवर्गीय ने कहा कि वहां मौजूद लोगों को पता है कि यह विशुद्ध रूप से मजाक था। यह बात मैंने हल्के-फुल्के मजकिया लहजे में ही कही थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें