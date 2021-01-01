पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसों का बीआरटीएस:नशे में आधी रात कर रहे थे रेसिंग अनियंत्रित होकर रेलिंग में घुसी मर्सिडीज, तो उसे छोड़कर फरार

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
विजय नगर से देवास नाके के बीच एक जिम के सामने तेज रफ्तार मर्सिडीज कार बीआरटीएस की रैलिंग में जा घुसी। - Dainik Bhaskar
विजय नगर से देवास नाके के बीच एक जिम के सामने तेज रफ्तार मर्सिडीज कार बीआरटीएस की रैलिंग में जा घुसी।
  • तेज रफ्तार मर्सिडीज कार बीआरटीएस की रेलिंग में जा घुसी

आधी रात के बाद बीआरटीएस खासकर आईबस लेन रईसजादों का रेसिंग ट्रैक बन जाता है। इसलिए आए दिन इस पर हादसे भी हो रहे हैं। सोमवार रात को फिर एक हादसा देखने को मिला। विजय नगर से देवास नाके के बीच एक जिम के सामने तेज रफ्तार मर्सिडीज कार बीआरटीएस की रेलिंग में जा घुसी। गनीमत थी कि एयर बलून खुलने से उसमें सवार दो युवकों की जान बच गई।

प्रत्यक्ष दर्शियों का कहना है कि दोनों युवकों ने शराब पी रखी थी और वे एक अन्य कार से रेस कर रहे थे। अनबैलेंस होने से हादसा हो गया। घटना के बाद कार छोड़कर भाग भी गए। कार पर नंबर प्लेट भी नहीं थी। हादसा कैसे हुआ, इसका पता लगाने के लिए लसूड़िया पुलिस आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही।

जानलेवा रेसिंग- खुद के साथ दूसरे भी खतरे में

1. 27 नवंबर की रात को 12.30 बजे बीआरटीएस पर आईबस लेन से मिक्स लेन वाली कार को रेस लगाने के दौरान सुयश हॉस्पिटल के सामने रेलिंग से टकराकर एलएलबी के छात्र ईश्वर उर्फ बिट्टू सांखला निवासी राजबाड़ा की मौत हो गई। वह 150 की स्पीड से कार दौड़ा रहा था।

2. 13 जनवरी की अल सुबह 4 बजे बीआरटीएस पर सत्यसाईं चौराहे पर आईबस लेन से दनदनाती आई पिकअप ने लोडिंग रिक्शा को टक्कर मार दी थी। दो सब्जी व्यापारियों की मौत हो गई थी।

