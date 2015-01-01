पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर-उज्जैन रोड पर धरमपुरी के पास हादसा:सड़क पर खड़े ट्रैक्टर में पीछे से घुस गई दूध गाड़ी, तीन की मौत

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
इंदौर-उज्जैन रोड पर धरमपुरी के पास मंगलवार सुबह 5.45 बजे सड़क पर खड़े ट्रैक्टर में पीछे से तेज रफ्तार दूध गाड़ी घुस गई। उसके आगे के हिस्से के परखच्चे उड़ गए और उसमें सवार तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई।

ग्राम शहादा से इंदौर दूध देने के लिए सुबह 5 बजे शिव सिंह (32), शंकर सिंह (28) और भगत सिंह (24) लोडिंग वाहन (एमपी-09 एलक्यू 8653) से निकले। इंदौर-उज्जैन रोड पर रास्ते में धरमपुरी के यहां अंकुर रिहेब सेंटर से कुछ दूरी पर रोड के साइड में इंदौर की तरफ मुंह करके खड़े ट्रैक्टर में इंदौर की तरफ जा रही दूध की गाड़ी घुस गई। ट्रैक्टर की न बैक लाइट जल रही थी और उसमें न रेडियम लगा था। इस हादसे में दूध की गाड़ी में सवार शिव व शंकर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई और भगत ने इंदौर अस्पताल ले जाते समय रास्ते में दम तोड़ दिया। शिव व शंकर चचेरे भाई हैं और भगत भी इनका रिश्तेदार था।

शिव व शंकर दोनों के एक बेटा व एक बेटी है। भगत की शादी नहीं हुई थी। शिव मूल रूप से बांगड़दा का निवासी है और दूध व्यवसाय के चलते तीन साल पहले ही शहादा आकर रहने लगा था। चौकी प्रभारी रणवीरसिंह ने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर मालिक का पता किया जा रहा है। पीएम के बाद तीनों के शव परिजन को सौंपे। शिव-शंकर का शहादा में और भगत का हिंडोलिया में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

