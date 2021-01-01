पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Minister Silavat Hoisted The Flag At Nehru Stadium; Parade Salutes, Caravan Of Attractive Tableaux Made A Mood

रिपब्लिक डे:नेहरू स्टेडियम में मंत्री सिलावट ने किया ध्वजारोहण; परेड की सलामी ली, आकर्षक झांकियों के कारवां ने मोहा मन

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
नेहरू स्टेडियम में आयोजित मुख्य समारोह में मंत्री सिलावट ने ध्वजारोहण किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
गणतंत्र दिवस का जिला स्तरीय मुख्य समारोह मंगलवार को नेहरू स्टेडियम में धूमधाम से मनाया गया। जल संसाधन मंत्री तुलसीराम सिलावट ने ध्वजारोहण कर परेड की सलामी ली। कार्यक्रम में सीएम के संदेश का वाचन भी किया गया। समारोह में एपीटीसी, प्रथम वाहिनी, 15वीं वाहिनी, जिला बल पुरुष, जिला बल महिला, होमगार्ड, फायर ब्रिगेड और ट्रैफिक पुलिस के दल ने परेड में भाग लिया।

मंत्री सिलावट ने परेड की सलामी ली।
शासकीय विभागों द्वारा शासन की योजनाओं, कार्यक्रमों पर आधारित झांकियां निकाली गईं, जिन्होंने मन मोह लिया। साथ ही, कोरोना काल में विशेष योगदान देने वाले करीब 150 अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित भी किया गया। कार्यक्रम कोरोना गाइडलाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए किया गया। इस कारण ज्यादा भीड़ नजर नहीं आई।

ध्वजारोहण के बाद सीएम के संदेश का वाचन किया गया।
झांकियां ने मोहा मन
गणतंत्र दिवस पर निकली झांकियां ने मन मोह लिया। कार्यक्रम में कृषि विभाग द्वारा किसानों की आय दोगुना करने के आयाम, उद्यानिकी विभाग द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री सूक्ष्म खाद उद्योग उन्नयन योजना और एक जिला-एक उत्पाद योजना, शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा मोहल्ला क्लास, आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम आदर्श योजना, स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा कोविड-19 में किए गए कार्यों, जेल विभाग द्वारा जेल में नवाचार, वन विभाग द्वारा वन प्राणियों के संरक्षण एवं पर्यटन, उद्योग विभाग द्वारा आत्मनिर्भर देश-आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग द्वारा महिलाओं की सुरक्षा एवं सम्मान, इंदौर विकास प्राधिकरण द्वारा स्पोर्ट्स एरेना पिपलियाहाना ब्रिज, नगर निगम द्वारा स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण और स्मार्ट सिटी, यातायात विभाग द्वारा सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह के तहत किए गए कार्यों पर आधारित झांकियां निकालीं।

यहां भी हुआ ध्वजारोहण

  • नगर निगम मुख्यालय प्रांगण में संभागायुक्त व निगम प्रशासक डॉ. पवन कुमार शर्मा ने ध्वजारोहण किया। इसके बाद निगम में उत्कृष्ठ कार्य करने वाले अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया गया।
  • मध्यप्रदेश पश्चिम क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी पोलो ग्राउंड मुख्यालय में गणतंत्र दिवस पर सुबह 9 बजे प्रबंध निदेशक अमित तोमर ने ध्वजारोहण किया।
