ड्रग्स माफिया:अंडरवर्ल्ड से जुड़े बदमाशों ने बताई मुंबई के एमडी ड्रग्स तस्करों की लिंक

इंदौर2 दिन पहले
एमडीएमए ड्रग्स मामले में गिरफ्तार अंडरवर्ल्ड के बदमाशों ने मुंबई के बड़े ड्रग्स माफिया की जानकारी क्राइम ब्रांच को दी है। आईजी हरिनारायणाचारी मिश्र के निर्देशन में जांच कर रही विशेष टीम को शहर में सक्रिय कुछ और पैडलर्स व तस्करों की भी जानकारी मिली है। कुछ थाना प्रभारियों को जांच की जिम्मेदारी दी है।

एएसपी गुरुप्रसाद पाराशर ने बताया अंडरवर्ल्ड से जुड़े वसीम खान (50) और अयूब कुरैशी (55) ने मुंबई के कुछ बड़े ड्रग माफियाओं की जानकारी दी है। इस पर एक विशेष टीम को जांच में लगाया है। यदि आरोपी सही बोल रहे हैं तो और भी बड़े तस्करों तक हमारी टीमें पहुंच सकती हैं।

हालांकि कई बार बयानों में आरोपी पुलिस को भटकाने की कोशिश करते हैं। इसलिए उनके क्रॉस बयान करवाकर रैकेट से जुड़े अन्य तस्करों की जानकारी निकलवाई जदा रही है। अभी 6 आरोपी रिमांड पर हैं। कुछ आरोपियों को जेल भेजा गया। इनमें से कुछ को इनवेस्टिगेशन के दौरान प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर भी लाया जाएगा।

