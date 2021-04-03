पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नदी-नालों की सफाई पर निर्भर सेवन स्टार रेटिंग:पीलियाखाल नाला से10 फीट से ज्यादा गाद निकाली, एक हिस्से में अब भी हजारों लीटर गंदा पानी जमा

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निगम का दावा- विराट नगर जैसी नालों की करेंगे सफाई, ताकि बच्चे खेल सकें किक्रेट

इंदौर की सेवन स्टार रेटिंग नदी और नालों के सफाई अभियान पर निर्भर है। इसे सर्वेक्षण की टीम आने के पहले पूरा करवाने के लिए भास्कर लगातार हर नालों पर नजर रख रहा है, ताकि अब कोई लापरवाही नहीं हो। इसी कड़ी में गुरुवार को शहरी क्षेत्र के सबसे लंबे पीलियाखाल नाले में दो अलग तस्वीर सामने आई।

जोन 16 में जहां निगम टीम ने नाले को न सिर्फ पूरी तरह सुखा दिया बल्कि गाद भी 10-10 फीट तक निकाल ली, ताकि फिर गंदगी न हो। वहीं जोन 2 के हिस्से में हजारों लीटर गंदा पानी भरा हुआ नजर आया। इसे खाली करने के लिए मोटरें लगानी पड़ी हैं। पीलियाखाल नाला शहर का इकलौता 11.70 किमी लंबा नाला है।

यह सिरपुर बांक से शुरू होकर खातीपुरा तक जाता है। इसमें अम्माननगर, जीएनटी मार्केट का नाला, जिला अस्पताल, गुजराती कॉलोनी, विंध्याचलनगर, नीलकंठ कॉलोनी, अहिल्या पलटन, सत्यसांई सहित छोटे-छोटे 10 से ज्यादा नाले आकर मिलते हैं। इस नाले में आउट फाल्स मिलना लगभग पूरी तरह बंद हो चुका है। इससे जुड़े घरेलू आउट फॉल्स के कनेक्शन ड्रेनेज लाइन से जोड़ दिए गए हैं।

गंदा पानी निकालने के लिए निगम ने लगाई चार मोटरें

इस नाले की सबसे बुरी दशा रमा कॉलोनी, 52 प्लॉट कॉलोनी, चंदन नगर में थी जहां 10-10 फीट गंदा पानी और गाद जमा थी। जोन 2 के जोनल अधिकारी नदीम खान की टीम ने न सिर्फ नाले में गिरने वाले 350 आउट फॉल को बंद किया और बिना किसी का घर तोड़े सभी से कनेक्शन भी करवा दिए।

नाले में कही से भी गंदा पानी नहीं मिल रहा है और विराट नगर की ही तरह यहां नाले की सफाई करते हुए गाद निकाली जा रही है। 10-10 फीट गाद निकालने के बाद नाले का स्वरूप ही बदल गया है। अब यहां पर पिचिंग का काम भी किया जाएगा ताकि बच्चे नाले में क्रिकेट या अन्य गतिविधियां कर सकें।

रोज 20 घंटे तक चल रहा काम घरों के आउटफॉल बंद किए
पीलियाखाल का नाला आगे चलकर हुकुमचंद कॉलोनी से पंचकुइया के पीछे से निकलता है। यहां घरों के आउट फॉल तो पूरी तरह से बंद कर दिए गए हैं लेकिन हजारों लीटर गंदा पानी नाले में भरा हुआ है। इसे खाली करने के लिए डीवाटरिंग मोटरें लगाई गईं हैं। इसी के भरोसे पूरे नाले के गंदे पानी को खाली किया जा रहा है।

जोनल अधिकारी जीडी सुतार ने बताया रोज चार डीवाटरिंग मोटर लगाई जा रही है। नाले का यह हिस्सा सबसे खराब और बदबूदार था। यहां मंदिर के घाट पर तो 20 फीट तक की गहराई गाद में है। इसे निकालने के लिए प्रतिदिन 20 घंटे काम चल रहा है।

