एमपी पीएससी-2020:डेढ़ सौ से ज्यादा नए पद बढ़ाए जाएंगे; 10 फरवरी तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन

  • पहले 235 पदों के लिए विज्ञापन जारी हुआ था, इसमें डेढ़ सौ नए पद जुड़ेंगे
  • 11 अप्रैल को परीक्षा दो शिफ्ट में होगी

एमपी पीएससी की राज्य सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2020 इस बार 11 अप्रैल को होना है। पहले 235 पदों के लिए विज्ञापन जारी हुआ था, लेकिन अब इसमें कम से कम डेढ़ सौ नए पद जुड़ जाएंगे। दरअसल, जीरो ईयर के संकट के चलते पीएससी ने 31 दिसंबर से पहले विज्ञापन जारी कर दिया था, लेकिन कई विभागों ने उस समय तक पदों की संख्या नहीं भेजी थी।

वहीं, परीक्षा के लिए 10 फरवरी की रात 12 बजे तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन हो सकेंगे। त्रुटि सुधार 15 जनवरी से 12 फरवरी तक हो सकेगा। 11 अप्रैल को परीक्षा दो शिफ्ट में होगी। पहला परचा सामान्य अध्ययन और दूसरा सामान्य अभिरुचि परीक्षण का होगा। आयु गणना की तारीख 1 जनवरी 2021 तय की गई है।

इस साल होगी सबसे ज्यादा परीक्षाएं
एमपी पीएससी 2021 में सबसे ज्यादा परीक्षाएं करवाने जा रहा है। इनमें 2019 की ही दर्जनभर से ज्यादा परीक्षाएं हैं। साल 2020 की सारी परीक्षाएं भी इसमें शामिल हैं। 2021 की भी ज्यादातर परीक्षाएं इसी साल होंगी।

शुरुआती छह माह में यह परीक्षाएं होंगी

  • एमपी स्टेट सर्विस एग्जाम 2019 (मेन) परीक्षा मार्च 2021 में होगी। रिजल्ट जून में आएगा।
  • एमपी फॉरेस्ट सर्विस एग्जाम 2019 (मेन) परीक्षा फरवरी-मार्च में होगी। रिजल्ट मार्च में आएगा।
  • एमपी स्टेट सर्विस एग्जाम 2020 प्री परीक्षा 11 अप्रैल को होगी। रिजल्ट मई में आएगा। इसी की मुख्य परीक्षा अगस्त में होगी। रिजल्ट अक्टूबर में आएगा।
