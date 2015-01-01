पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑटोमोबाइल:त्योहार के सीजन में 21 दिनों में डेढ़ हजार से ज्यादा कारें बिकीं

इंदौर44 मिनट पहले
दशहरे से दीपावली तक में डेढ़ हजार से ज्यादा कारों की बिक्री हुई
  • दो महीने में दो हजार कारों की बुकिंग
  • कार की बिक्री में करीब 20 फीसदी से ज्यादा का इजाफा

त्योहार के सीजन में इस बार ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर काफी अच्छा रहा। 21 दिन में (दशहरे से दीपावली तक) डेढ़ हजार से ज्यादा कारों की बिक्री हुई है। ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर से जुड़े लोगों के अनुसार त्योहार के सीजन में डिमांड ज्यादा थी। अब अगले दो महीने भी ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर के लिए काफी अच्छे हैं।

दो हजार से ज्यादा कारों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। ऑटोमोबाइल डीलर एसोसिएशन इंदौर के जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी विशाल पमनानी का कहना है कि कार की बिक्री करीब 20 फीसदी तक बढ़ी है। त्योहार के सीजन में बुकिंग काफी ज्यादा थी और सप्लाय कम। कार की बिक्री बढ़ी तो वहीं टू-व्हीलर की बिक्री में पिछले साल की तुलना में कमी आई।

दशहरे से दीपावली तक साढ़े नौ हजार से ज्यादा गाड़ियों (टू-व्हीलर, फोर व्हीलर) की बिक्री हुई है। वहीं, पटेल मोटर्स के प्रवीण पटेल का कहना है त्योहार के सीजन में ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर काफी अच्छा रहा। कार की बिक्री काफी बढ़ी। मारुति की पिछले साल से इस साल करीब 20 फीसदी ज्यादा कारें बिकीं।

पॉजिटिव असर: चार महीने में 1123 कारें ज्यादा बिकीं

जुलाई से अक्टूबर तक करीब 32 हजार 490 नए वाहनों की बिक्री हुई। इनमें 8949 कारों की बिक्री हुई थी। पिछले साल (2019) से 1123 कारें ज्यादा बिकी थीं। ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर से जुड़े लोगों के अनुसार लोग सुरक्षा और कोरोना से बचाव के लिए कार लेना ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं। वे पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट के बदले परिवार के साथ कार से आना-जाना पसंद कर रहे हैं। कम बजट, मीडियम रेंज की कार की बिक्री काफी ज्यादा हो रही है।

आशंका थी: 40% गिरावट की, लेकिन बेहतर रहा सीजन

आरटीओ में चार महीने (जुलाई से अक्टूबर तक) 32 हजार 490 नए वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ। वहीं, 25 हजार 585 पुराने (यूज्ड, सेकंड हैंड) वाहन बिके और ट्रांसफर हुए। पिछले साल से यह आंकड़ा भी 5302 ज्यादा रहा है। डीलरों का कहना है हमें लगा था कि लॉकडाउन के बाद ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में 40 फीसदी तक की गिरावट आ जाएगी लेकिन ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर काफी बेहतर है। कार में तो डिमांड ज्यादा है।

  • 02 महीने आने वाले भी तेजी लिए रहेंगे।
  • 9.5 हजार से ज्यादा गाड़ियां दशहरे से दिवाली तक बिक चुकी हैं
