सिंधिया पर हमला:पटवारी बोले- 2018 के चुनाव में हमारा जो दूसरे नंबर का चेहरा था, उसी ने लोकतंत्र के पीठ के पीछे चुरा घोंपा, बीजेपी ने जो पाप किया वह अद्भुत है

इंदौर26 मिनट पहले
उपचुनाव के लिए वाेटिंग ताे खत्म हाे गई है, लेकिन नेताओं के जुबानी हमले कम होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहे हैं। बुधवार को जीतू पटवारी ने मीडिया से बात करते हुए शिवराज, सिंधिया और भाजपा पर एक बार फिर से हमला बोला। पटवारी ने कहा 2018 के चुनाव में हमारा जो दूसरे नंबर का चेहरा था, उसी ने लोकतंत्र के पीठ के पीछे चुरा घोंपा है। जो पाप बीजेपी ने किया वो अद्भुत है। जनता उन्हें इसके लिए 28 सीटों पर धूल चटाएगी। ज्योतिरादित्य ने जो भी शब्द कहे वो कहने में मुझे शर्म आती है। लोकतंत्र महापाप का बदला जनता शिवराज और ज्योतिरादित्य को देने वाली है।

जीतू पटवारी ने कहा कि हमारे 28 सीटों के मतदाता शिवराज और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया को महा मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के हत्या का महापाप करने के लिए महा सजा देने वाली है। मप्र की भाजपा सरकार आर्थिक रूप से दिवालिया हो चुकी है। नगरीय निकायों को जो 324 कराेड़ रुपए देना था वह 200 करोड़ रुपए रिलीज कर रहे हैं। 6 महीने से नगरीय निकाय कर्मचारियों की सैलरी नहीं बंटी है। बीजेपी ने 7 महीने जो कुकृत्य किए है, उससे मप्र कहां आकर खड़ा हो गया। शिवराज जी सिर्फ घोषणा करते थे, जिससे उनकी सरकार बची रहे। मप्र की आर्थिक हालत को बिगड़ दी है।

10 तारीख के बाद कमलनाथ सरकार आने वाली है

पटवारी ने कहा कि मुझे डर है कि एक-दो दिन में पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम बढ़ाकर वसूली चालू ना कर दें। इस सरकार को 10 तारीख तक कोई नीतिगत निर्णय नहीं लेना चाहिए। क्योंकि यह सरकार जाने वाली है और कमलनाथ आने वाले हैं। जहां अति संवेदनशील बूथों पर पुलिस की मौजूदगी में लूट हुई। चाहे सुमावली की हो या फिर मेहगांव की बात हो। यहां पर फिर से मतदान करवाने की कांग्रेस ने मांग की है। कमलनाथ के 15 महीने के काम को हमने जिस प्रकार से जनता के सामने रखा। उससे हम जीत की ओर अग्रसर हैं।

षड़यंत्र रचा, खरीद-फरोख्त से बनाई सरकार

पटवारी ने कहा कि बिके हुए लोगों को क्यों वोट दें, यह जनता के सामने सवाल था। मप्र में पहली बार जनता की चुनी हुई सरकार को गिराने का महापाप भाजपा, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने किया है। तीन बार के सीएम रहे शिवराज बयान देते रहे कि मैं चिमटे से भी ऐसी सत्ता को नहीं छुउंगा, जिसमें मुझे बहुमत ना मिला हो। मन बदला, लालच आया षड़यंत्र रचा, खरीद-फरोख्त हुई। देश की सरकार से मिलकर सिंधिया खुद और अपने 22 लोगों को बेचा। यह सबकुछ मप्र ने देखा।

दूसरे नंबर के चेहरे ने ही छुरा घोंपा

2018 में दो चेहरों के साथ राहुल गांधी ने हमें मप्र चुनाव में जनता के बीच भेजा था। पहले नंबर पर कमलनाथ प्रदेश अध्यक्ष थे। वहीं, चुनाव की कमान सिंधिया ने संभाली थी। 15 साल भाजपा सरकार के प्रताड़ना को सहते हुए हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं ने जी तोड़ मेहनत की और हम सत्ता में आए। जो दूसरे नंबर का हमारा चेहरा था, उसी ने हमारी पीठ में छुरा घोंपा। फिल्मों की मायाजाल का काम सिंधिया और शिवराज ने मिलकर मप्र की राजनीति में किया।

पहले तो सिंधिया खुद को टाइगर कहते थे

सिंधिया को लेकर मैंने हर बार कहा कि सिंधिया ने ऐसा कृत्य किया कि एक पिता अपने सोते हुए बच्चों को गोली मार दे। जिसे हमने आगे किया, उसी ने अहम, अहंकार से ऐसी परिस्थिति निर्मित की, जिससे उनका 200 साल पुराना इतिहास याद आ गया। जो व्यक्ति अपने आप को अति लोकप्रिय कहता था, चुनाव में कुर्सियां खाली रहीं। इससे मनोस्थिति ऐसी बनी कि पहले कहा मैं टाइगर हूं, दो टाइगर हैं। फिर कहा मैं कौआ हूं, आखिरी में जाकर कहा कि .... बाेलने में मुझे शर्म आती है। बता दें कि सिंधिया ने चुनावी सभा में कहा था कि वे जनता के कुत्ते हैं। जतना उनकी मालिक है। कमलनाथ पर आरोप प्रत्यारोप हुए, इस पर कमलनाथ ने कहा कि मैं ऐसे बातें करता ही नहीं। शिवराज ने मुद्दों पर बात कभी बात नहीं की। कमलनाथ को शिवराज ने पापी कहा, भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने उन्हें कलंक नाथ कहा, सांसद ने कमरनाथ कहा, पूर्व अध्यक्ष ने तो उन्हें आतंकवादी तक कह दिया। इसके बाद भी शिवराज कहते रहे कि कांग्रेस भाषा का ध्यान नहीं रख रही है।

