इंदौर में गुंडे का ऐसा आतंक:दुकान और मकान पर किया था कब्जा, किराया भी वसूलता था, पीड़ित से कहता था कब्जा छोड़ने के लिए देने होंगे 40 लाख

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
10 महीने पहले श्रीनगर एक्सटेंशन में गुंडे चंदन वाला के नाले की जमीन पर कब्जा कर बनाए गए तीन मंजिला मकान को जमींदोज किया गया था।

पुलिस-प्रशासन ने बुधवार काे जिस बदमाश सादिक चंदननवाला के मकान और दुकान काे ध्वस्त किया है, उसके अवैध निर्माणों को जमींदोज करने की कार्रवाई 10 महीने पहले भी हुई थी। तब चंदननवाला ने मकान और दुकान पर कब्जा कर उसे खाली करने के एवज में पीड़ित से 40 लाख रुपयों की मांग की थी। इतना ही नहीं उसने मकान मालिक को धमकाया भी था। तब पुलिस ने खातीवाला टैंक निवासी पीड़िता की शिकायत पर चंदनवाला के खिलाफ वसूली व धमकी की धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया गया था।

बुधवार सुबह मच्छी बाजार में टीम ने चंदनवाला के अवैध निर्माण को गिराया।
पीड़िता ने पुलिस को बताया था कि उनका रानीपुरा के पत्ती बाजार में पुश्तैनी मकान है। उसी में दो दुकानें भी हैं जिन पर चंदनवाला ने कब्जा कर रखा है। दुकानों का किराया भी वही वसूल रहा है, जब भी उसे मकान और दुकान खाली करने का कहो तो धमकाते हुए 40 लाख रुपयों की मांग करता है। शिकायत करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी भी देता है। पीड़ित तत्कालीन एसएसपी रुचि वर्धन मिश्र के पास पहुंचे तो उन्हें साफ शब्दों में कहा था कि उनके पास चंदनवाला के अवैध कब्जों की पूरी लिस्ट है।

टीम ने रानीपुरा में दो मंजिला मकान भी जमींदोज किया।
10 महीने पहले भी तोड़ा था तीन मंजिला मकान और रेस्टोरेंट
नगर निगम ने गुंडे साजिद चंदनवाला के खिलाफ मिली शिकायतों के बाद जनवरी में श्रीनगर एक्सटेंशन में नाले की जमीन पर कब्जा कर बने तीन मंजिला मकान को जमींदोज कर दिया था। इसके अलावा रानीपुरा इलाके में तीन पत्ती बाजार में उसने कई ओटले व अवैध दुकानें खड़ी कर व्यापारियों को किराए पर दे दी थी। पुलिस ने उसके दो मकान और बाजार में लगाई गई करीब 6 से ज्यादा गुमठियां जो कि अतिक्रमण में थी, उन्हें जेसीबी व पोकलेन के द्वारा जमींदोज किया था।

चंदनवाला ने नाले किनारे की जमीन पर कब्जा कर तीन दुकानें बना ली थीं।
चंदनवाला ने यहां पर अवैध रूप से लगभग 20 दुकानों का निर्माण किया था। इसके अलावा एक रेस्टोरेंट और जी प्लस वन मकान का निर्माण भी अवैध था। गुंडे साजिद चंदनवाला के खिलाफ अब तक 44 केस दर्ज हुए हैं। उसने तीन पत्ती बाजार और रानीपुरा क्षेत्र में गुंडागर्दी के दम पर कई लोगों को धमकाकर उनके निजी मकान व दुकानें भी कब्जा ली थीं। चंदनवाला पर पुलिस ने इनाम भी घोषित किया था।

