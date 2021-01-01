पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए कार्यक्रम:सांसद बोले- नई पॉलिसी से होगा पर्यटन को लाभ

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
ट्रैवल एजेंट एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया मप्र छग चैप्टर की तरफ से पर्यटन काे बढ़ावा देने के लिए एक कार्यक्रम हुआ। इसमें 50 से ज्यादा सदस्यों ने भाग लिया। इसमें सांसद लालवानी ने कहा कि पर्यटन क्षेत्र काेरोना काल में काफी दिक्कत में रहा। अब यह उठ रहा है। केंद्र सरकार पर्यटन की कई नई पॉलिसी ला रही है। उससे पर्यटन को काफी लाभ मिलेगा। केंद्रीय पर्यटन मंत्रालय रीजनल डायरेक्टर वेंकटेशन ने कहा कि वर्तमान में समय डोमेस्टिक पर्यटन को अच्छी तरह से बढ़ाने का है।

इसका काफी प्रचार प्रसार किया जाना चाहिए। इसमें ब्लॉगर्स की भूमिका का उपयोग हो सकता है। एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर आर्यमा सान्याल ने कहा कि एयरपोर्ट पूरी तरह से पेपरलेस होने के लिए तैयार है। इसकी जानकारी यात्रियों को दें। डिप्टी डायरेक्टर पडोले ने कहा कि प्रदेश में पर्यटन विभाग ईको टूरिज्म, एडवेंचर टूरिज्म, वाइल्ड लाइफ टूरिज्म, फिल्म टूरिज्म पर काफी फोकस कर रहा है। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष हेमेंद्र सिंह जादौन ने कहा कोरोना में सबसे ज्यादा टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री प्रभावित हुई थी। उसके बाद अब यह तेजी से उबर भी रही है।

