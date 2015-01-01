पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांवेर जीत का जश्न:पहले स्वागत करने को लेकर मंच पर अड़े तुलसी और मेंदोला, तुलसी बोले - बहुत सुन लीआपकी, इस बार नहीं सुनूंगा, प्रचंड जीत पर मंत्री हुईं शायराना

इंदौर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंच पर स्वागत को लेकर इस प्रकार से तुलसी और मेंदोला में मीठी तकरार हुई।

सांवेर विधानसभा उपचुनाव में ऐतिहासिक मतों से तुलसी सिलावट द्वारा जीत दर्ज करने के बाद भाजपाई जश्न में डूबे हुए हैं। मंगलवार दोपहर से बधाई और मिठाई का सिलसिला बुधवार को भी जारी है। जीत का जश्न मनाने भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंचे तुलसी सिलावट और रमेश मेंदोला के बीच मंच पर मीठी तकरार देखने को मिली। ये दोनों एक-दूसरे का पहले स्वागत को लेकर अड़ गए। मेंदोला ने सिलावट को गुलदस्ता देना चाहा तो तुलसी बोले - पहले मैं माला पहनाऊंगा। वे बोले - बहुत सुन ली आपकी, इस बार नहीं सुनूंगा। इसके इसके बाद सिलावट ने मेंदोला का स्वागत किया। इसके बाद जमकर यहां पर माला पहनाने का दौर चला।

भाजपा दफ्तर में मेंदोला ने सिलावट का मुंह मीठा करवाया।
जीत पर शायराना हुईं मंत्री ठाकुर
मध्य प्रदेश की कैबिनेट मंत्री उषा ठाकुर ने मतदाताओं का आभार जताते हुए सांवेर की जीत काे कार्यकर्ताओं की जीत करार दिया। उन्होंने 53 से मिली प्रचंड जीत पर शायराना अंदाज में कहा - मुश्किल नहीं है कुछ भी अगर ठान लीजिए... यह जीत मैं महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं और इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए सांवेर की जनता का आभार व्यक्त करती हूं। मैं बार-बार कहती थी कि तुलसी चार बार के चुनाव में जितने से जीते उससे बहुत अधिक मताें से उन्हें जिताना है और कार्यकर्ताओं ने यह करके दिखा दिया। चुनाव प्रभारी रमेश मेंदोला के मंत्री बनाएं जाने को लेकर कैबिनेट मंत्री उषा ठाकुर ने कहा कि संगठन सभी के लिए चिंतित रहता है और निसंदेह संगठन कोई ना कोई निर्णय जरूर लेगा।

मंत्री ठाकुर ने इसे जनता की जीत बताया।
सिलावट बोले - मीडिया से बात करते हुए सिलावट ने कहा कि यह जीत जनता को समर्पित है। सिंधिया ने जो निर्णय लिया था। वह सही है, इस पर जनता ने मुहर लगा दी है। सांवेर की जनता ने साधु और शैतान की लड़ाई का अंत कर दिया है। मैं हर दुख-सुख में उनके साथ खड़ा रहूंगा। हमने कहा था कि यह शिव और ज्योति की मप्र में विकास की एक नई सोच है।

जिला अध्यक्ष राजेश सोनकर का स्वागत करते सिलावट।
जीत का जश्न मनाने भाजपा के सभी बड़े नेता बीजेपी दफ्तर पहुंचे।
