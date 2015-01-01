पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेल की सुरक्षा बढ़ाने की कवायद:इंदौर में 12 केंद्रों पर होगी जेल प्रहरी परीक्षा, मास्क पहनने पर मिलेगी एंट्री, एक से दूसरे परीक्षार्थी के बीच होगी 6 फीट की दूरी

इंदौर28 मिनट पहले
20 नवंबर से 2 दिसंबर तक चलेगी परीक्षा।

व्यापमं (प्रोफेशनल एक्जामिनेशन बोर्ड) की जेल प्रहरी परीक्षा इंदौर में भी होगी। इसके लिए यहां 12 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए जाएंगे। जेल प्रहरी परीक्षा 20 नवंबर से 2 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। जेल प्रहरी के 3700 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए यह परीक्षा ऑनलाइन होने जा रही है।

ख़ास बात यह है कि परीक्षा के लिए कोरोना से जुड़ी गाइड लाइन का पूरा पालन करवाया जाएगा। इंदौर में अरिहंत कॉलेज, आईपीएस, वैष्णव पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज सहित 3 निज़ी यूनिवर्सिटी को भी केंद्र बनाया गया है। इंदौर में कुल कितने आवेदक एक्ज़ाम देंगे, यह अभी पता नहीं चल सका है। जल्द नोडल ऑफिसर की नियुक्ति होगी। दरअसल, कोरोना संकट के बीच लंबे समय बाद कोई एक्ज़ाम हो रही है। 22 मार्च के बाद से ही पीएससी औऱ व्यापमं की तमाम एक्ज़ाम पर रोक लगी थी।

ऐसे होगी परीक्षा

  • गेट पर आईडी चेक होगी। मास्क पहनकर ही एंट्री दी जाएगी।
  • परीक्षा से पहले हॉल को सैनिटाइज करना होगा।
  • एक टेबल पर एक ही आवेदक बैठेगा। कम से कम छह फीट की दूरी रखना होगी।
  • एक्ज़ाम सेंटर पर सख्त चेकिंग भी होगी।
  • उड़नदस्ता और मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी का भी गठन होगा।
