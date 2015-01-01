पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे की बात:इंदौर-रायपुर, इंदौर-गोरखपुर, इंदौर-अजमेर के लिए नई ट्रेन चलाने का सुझाव देंगे सांसद

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सांसदों के साथ पश्चिम रेलवे के जीएम की बैठक 14 को

पश्चिम रेलवे के जीएम आलोक कंसल के साथ रतलाम रेल मंडल के अंतर्गत आने वाले सांसदों की वार्षिक बैठक 14 दिसंबर को होगी। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण यह पहला मौका है जब वर्चुअल बैठक होगी। बैठक में सांसद शंकर लालवानी कुछ ट्रेनें शुरू करने तो कुछ ट्रेनों के फेरे बढ़ाने का सुझाव देंगे। सांसद लालवानी ने बैठक को लेकर जीएम को सुझाव भी भेजे।

ये सुझाव भी बैठक में रखे जाएंगे

  • इंदौर-जयपुर लिंक एक्सप्रेस के विकल्प के रूप में बीकानेर एक्सप्रेस को सप्ताह में तीन दिन किया जाए।
  • इंदौर-अजमेर के बीच नई ट्रेन वाया फतेहाबाद होकर चलाई जाए। {इंदौर-रायपुर, इंदौर-गोरखपुर के लिए प्रतिदिन ट्रेन चलाई जाए।
  • इंदौर-गुवाहाटी, इंदौर-बीकानेर एक्सप्रेस के फेरे बढ़ाए जाए। {इंदौर-गांधीधाम एक्सप्रेस को भुज तक बढ़ाया जाए।
  • इंदौर रेलवे स्टेशन प्लेटफॉर्म-3 पर एस्केलेटर लगाया जाए। अभी प्लेटफॉर्म-4 और 1 पर एस्केलेटर की सुविधा है।
  • गलिया गांव स्टेशन को मांगलिया (देवास) की ओर बनाया जाए। इंदौर-बुधनी-इंदौर रेललाइन के निर्माण के दौरान भविष्य की योजनाओं के लिए यह उपयुक्त होगा।
  • माल गोदाम को विस्तृत कर लक्ष्मीबाई नगर माल गोदाम को वहां स्थानांतरित किया जाए।
  • इंदौर-दाहोद सहित अन्य प्रोजेक्ट के मुद्दे भी उठेंगे : इंदौर-दाहोद नई लाइन, महू-सनावद गेज कन्वर्जन सहित इंदौर के आसपास के रेल प्रोजेक्ट बंद हैं। इन्हें प्राथमिकता से इन्हें पूरा करने को लेकर भी चर्चा होगी।

युवक कांग्रेस का चुनाव... पहली बार ऑनलाइन वोटिंग, सदस्यों ने पहले सेल्फी अपलोड की फिर किया मतदान

युवक कांग्रेस के चुनाव में शुक्रवार को इंदौर जिले (शहरी क्षेत्र की पांच और जिले की चार विधानसभा) के सदस्यों ने वोटिंग की। यह पहला मौका है जब संगठन के चुनाव में सदस्यों ने ऑनलाइन वोटिंग की। सभी सदस्यों ने वोटिंग से पहले सेल्फी अपलोड की। उसके बाद प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, प्रदेश महासचिव, शहर या जिला अध्यक्ष, महासचिव और विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए वोट दिए।

सुबह 8 बजे से वोटिंग शुरू हुई जो शाम 4 बजे तक चली। सभी सदस्यों ने एप पर सबसे पहले रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर से ओटीपी जनरेट किया। इसके बाद अपनी सेल्फी अपलोड कर सबसे पहले प्रदेश अध्यक्ष फिर प्रदेश महासचिव, अध्यक्ष (शहर का सदस्य है तो शहर अध्यक्ष जिले के सदस्यों ने जिला अध्यक्ष) महासचिव और विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए वोट दिए। अब वोटिंग के बाद परिणाम घोषित होंगे, हालांकि परिणाम कब आएंगे इसकी तारीख घोषित नहीं की गई है। सात साल बाद युवक कांग्रेस के चुनाव हुए।

जिन लोगों ने मोबाइल नंबर बदले वे नहीं दे पाए वोट
सदस्यता के वक्त इंदौर जिले से करीब 34 हजार सदस्य थे। इनको वोटिंग की पात्रता थी। हालांकि जिन सदस्यों अपने मोबाइल नंबर बदल लिए थे ऐसे सदस्य वोट नहीं दे सके। ऑनलाइन चुनाव होने से जिनके मोबाइल नंबर सदस्यता के समय रजिस्टर्ड किए गए थे, उसी पर ओटीपी आना था। उम्मीदवार आखरी समय तक सक्रिय रहे और अपने पक्ष में वोटिंग के लिए सदस्यों से अपील करते रहे।

सीएम और सिंधिया आए... विवाह समारोह में हुए शामिल

सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान व पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया शुक्रवार को इंदौर आए। वे विधायक संजय शुक्ला के निवास पहुंचे और बेटे की शादी की शुभकामनाएं दी। भाजपा नेता गोविंद मालू के निवास भी पहुंचे और उनके बेटे की शादी की बधाई दी। उनके साथ विधायक तुलसी सिलावट व अन्य नेता भी थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें