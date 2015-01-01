पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मंडी में व्यापार शुरू:मुहूर्त के सौदे में सांसद, विधायक ने उछाला गेहूं, व्यापारी बोले - मंडी टैक्स घटाकर 50 पैसे करने से व्यापार होगा सुगम

इंदौर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अनाज मंडी में गेहूं उछालकर मुहूर्त के सौदे शुरू हुए।

शहर के अलग-अलग मंडियों में मुहूर्त के सौदे बुधवार को हुए। इंदौर अनाज तिलहन व्यापारी संघ के छावनी मंडी में दीपावली मुहूर्त के सौदे किए। वहीं, लक्ष्मीबाईनगर अनाज मंडी में भी मुहूर्त के सौदे हुए। दि होलसेल किराना मर्चेंट एसोसिएशन के सियागंज में दीपावली मुहूर्त के सौदे सुबह 11 किए गए। इसके अलावा चोइथराम की आलू-प्याज मंडी में सुबह 9 बजे सौदे हुए। चावल बाजार में भी सुबह 10.30 बजे सौदे हुए। इसमें पूर्व लोस स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन, सांसद शंकर लालवानी और विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय भी पहुंचे। सभी ने गेहूं को उछालकर सौदे शुरू किए।

बड़ी संख्या में व्यापारी मुहूर्त पूजन में पहुंचे।
बड़ी संख्या में व्यापारी मुहूर्त पूजन में पहुंचे।

पूर्व लोस स्पीकर ने कहा कि अनाज मंडी में सालों से आती रही हूं। वहीं, सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने कहा कि पूजा के बाद जो सौदे हुए, वह अच्छे भाव के हुए। यह सुखद है कि कोरोना के बाद भी अच्छे भाव के सौदे हुए हैं। आने वाला साल व्यापार, व्यवसाय और किसानों के लिए अच्छा होगा। वहीं, संघ के पदाधिकारी संजय अग्रवाल ने कहा कि कोरोना काल के बाद पहली बार इतना उत्साह देखा गया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने 1 रुपए 70 पैसे लगने वाले मंडी शुक्ल को कम करके 50 पैसे किया है। इससे व्यापार सुगम होगा और मंडी में आवक बढ़ेगी।

लोस स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन, विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय मुहूर्त आयोजन में पहुंचे।
लोस स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन, विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय मुहूर्त आयोजन में पहुंचे।

विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय ने कहा कि हर साल शुभ मुहूर्त में पूजा-पाठ के बाद मुहूर्त के सौदे होते हैं। अनाज व्यापारी संघ ने पूजा की और सौदे शुरू किए। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने मंडी टैक्स कम कर दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे व्यापारी खुद हैं। हमें उम्मीद है कि ज्यादा व्यापार, ज्यादा मुनाफा और ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा।

सांसद शंकर लालवानी भी आयोजन में पहुंचे।
सांसद शंकर लालवानी भी आयोजन में पहुंचे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें