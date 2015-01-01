पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुहूर्त के सौदे:पूजन के बाद एमटी क्लॉथ मार्केट में हुए मुहूर्त के सौदे, लग्नसरा मेें अच्छी ग्राहकी निकलने की उम्मीद

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
क्लॉथ मार्केट में हुए मुहूर्त के सौदे

महाराजा तुकोजीराव क्लॉथ मार्केट मर्चेंट एसोसिएशन द्वारा मंगलवार को बाजार में मुहूर्त के सौदे किए गए। इस मौके पर एसोसिएशन की तरफ से एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन भी किया गया। इस दौरान कपड़ा बाजार के सबसे वरिष्ठ व्यापारी रामनारायण चांडक ने सुबह शुभ मुहूर्त में पूजन किया।

एसोसिएशन के कार्यकारिणी सदस्य अरुण बाकलीवाल ने बताया कि मुहूर्त में जहां व्यापारियों ने बड़ी मात्रा में माल की बिक्री की तो एजेंटों को भी काफी अच्छी बुकिंग मिली।

उन्होंने बताया कि जब से लेखाबंदी 31 मार्च से हुई है तब से व्यापारियों द्वारा बहीखातों की पूजा करके उन्हें रख दिया जाता है और बाद में उनका उपयोग किया जाता है, जबकि इसके पूर्व में तो कपड़ा बाजार में मुहूर्त के सौदे दीपावली के दूसरे दिन कार्तिक सुदी एकम को शुरू हो जाते थे।

इस बार के मुहूर्त के सौदे में कोरोना संक्रमण काल के कारण व्यापारी कम ही पहुंचे। हालांकि इंदौर के बाहर के गांव व शहरों के व्यापारी बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे थे। कई व्यापारियों ने अपने-अपने दलालों से फोन पर ही माल की बुकिंग करवा दी थी। इस अवसर पर एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों में प्रीतम सीतलानी, पिंकेश टोंगिया, संजय ओचानी, श्याम वाधवानी, नरेंद्र वाधवानी आदि उपस्थित थे।

