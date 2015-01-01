पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • History Store Chandanwala's Two storeyed House And Three Shops Were Demolished, JCB Had To Move Down The Drain To Break Shops

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुंडों के अतिक्रमण ताेड़ाे अभियान:हिस्ट्रीशीटर चंदनवाला का दो मंजिला मकान और तीन दुकानें जमींदोज, नाले में उतारना पड़ा जेसीबी

इंदौर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस-प्रशासन ने निगम के साथ मिलकर चंदनवाला के निर्माण को ध्वस्त किया।

मंगलवार काे हिस्ट्रीशीटर रमेश ताेमर के अवैध अतिक्रमण काे ढहाने के अगले दिन बुधवार काे भी पुलिस-प्रशासन का निगम के साथ मिलकर गुंडों के अतिक्रमण ताेड़ाे अभियान जारी रहा। इसी कड़ी में दूसरे हिस्ट्रीशीटर बदमाश साजिद चंदनवाला के अवैध कब्जों को जमींदोज किया गया। टीम ने जेसीबी और पोकलेन मशीन की मदद से रानीपुरा इलाके में दो मंजिला मकान सहित 3 दुकानों को गिरा दिया।

निगम के सवा सौ कर्मचारी निर्माण को ध्वस्त करने के लिए पहुंचे।
निगम के सवा सौ कर्मचारी निर्माण को ध्वस्त करने के लिए पहुंचे।

नगर निगम उपायुक्त देवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस-प्रशासन ने निगम के साथ मिलकर गुंडों के खिलाफ एक अभियान शुरू किया है। इसी कड़ी में रानीपुरा क्षेत्र में चंदनवाला के अवैध निर्माण को ध्वस्त किया गया है। चंदनवाला के निर्माण को गिराने के लिए सुबह से ही नगर निगम के करीब सवा सौ लोग लगे हुए थे। इनके साथ 50 पुलिस जवान भी सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से मौजूद थे। इसके अलावा चंदन नगर में भी एक गुंड़े के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की गई है।

जेसीबी ने नाले में उतरकर दुकानों को जमींदोज किया।
जेसीबी ने नाले में उतरकर दुकानों को जमींदोज किया।

40 से ज्यादा अपराध दर्ज
मिली जानकारी अनुसार साजिद चंदनवाला के खिलाफ 40 से ज्यादा मामले दर्ज हैं। वह एनएनए, जिला बदर जैसी कई धाराओं में जेल भी जा चुका है। उसने शहर में करोड़ों की सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर दुकान और मकान खड़ा कर लिया था। आयुक्त प्रतिभा पाल के निर्देश पर चंदनवाला रानीपुरा स्थित संत रविदास मार्ग स्थित दो मंजिला मकान को ध्वस्त किया गया। इसके अलावा प्रेमसुख टॉकीज के सामने मच्छी बाजार स्थित नाले किनारे कब्जा कर बनाई गई तीन दुकानों को भी गिराया गया। दुकानों को तोड़ने के लिए जेसीबी मशीन को नाले में उतारना पड़ा। कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह के अनुसार गुंडा तत्वों के खिलाफ नगर निगम के सहयोग से अवैध कब्जे हटाए जाने की कार्यवाही की जा रही है, जो निरंतर चलती रहेगी।

कार्रवाई के दौरान 50 से ज्यादा पुलिस जवान मौजूद रहे।
कार्रवाई के दौरान 50 से ज्यादा पुलिस जवान मौजूद रहे।

पुलिस ने 15 गुंडों की तैयार की है लिस्ट
पुलिस की लिस्ट में पहला नाम आजाद नगर के मूसाखेड़ी इलाके में रहने वाले हिस्ट्रीशीटर रमेश तोमर का था। मंगलवार को रमेश तोमर के अवैध निर्माण पर बुलडोजर चला दी गई थी। पुलिस ने 15 बदमाशों की अवैध संपत्तियों को उनके आपराधिक रिकाॅर्ड देखकर तोड़ने के लिए निगम को जानकारी भेजी है। डीआईजी हरिनारायणाचारी मिश्र ने बताया कि शहर में लूट, चाकूबाजी और नशे का कारोबार करने वाले गुंडे बदमाशों के खिलाफ मुहिम जारी रहेगी। हाल ही में कम्प्यूटर बाबा के खास माने जाने वाले हिस्ट्रीशीटर गुंडे रमेश तोमर और उसके बेटे के आपराधिक रिकाॅर्ड की जानकारियां जुटाने के बाद पहले उनके मकानों को तोड़ा गया है।

दो घंटे की कार्रवाई में सभी अवैध निर्माणों को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया।
दो घंटे की कार्रवाई में सभी अवैध निर्माणों को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें