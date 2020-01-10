पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नगर निगम ने रानीपुरा में दो मंजिला मकान गिराया

इंदौर13 घंटे पहले
रानीपुरा के एक खतरनाक मकान को नगर निगम ने सोमवार को तीन घंटे में गिरा दिया। यह मकान खतरनाक मकानों की सूची में तो था, लेकिन अतिखतरनाक नहीं था। इसे लेकर एक पक्ष कोर्ट चला गया था। स्टे हटते ही कार्रवाई की गई। भवन अधिकारी असित खरे ने बताया रानीपुरा में 135 नं. मकान अकबर अली के नाम से था। दो मंजिला इस मकान की तल मंजिल पर दो किराएदार थे। बाकी पूरा मकान जर्जर था। उसे तोड़ने के लिए निगम की तरफ से जून में ही नोटिस दिया गया था।

0
