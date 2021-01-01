पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीली गैंग ने याद दिलाया ठेलाकांड:कोरोना काल में बच्चे के अंडे का ठेला पलटाया, अब बुजुर्गाें को होर्डिंग-पोस्टर वाले डंपर में पशुओं की तरह भरा, कांग्रेस ने पूछा - यही है सुशासन

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
निगम की टीम ने इस प्रकार से बुजुर्गों को डंपर में चढ़ाया। कोरोना काल में बच्चे का पलटा दिया था ठेला। - Dainik Bhaskar
निगम की टीम ने इस प्रकार से बुजुर्गों को डंपर में चढ़ाया। कोरोना काल में बच्चे का पलटा दिया था ठेला।

पिपल्याहाना के ठेलाकांड के बाद निगम के रिमूवल विभाग का एक और अमानवीय चेहरा शुक्रवार दोपहर को उजागर हुआ। सफाई के नाम पर शहर के भिक्षुकों को निगम के रिमूवल वाहन, जिसमें जब्ती का माल, होर्डिंग और पोस्टर भरे जाते थे, उसमें भरकर शिप्रा छोड़ा जा रहा था। स्थानीय लोगों को बुजुर्गों की दशा देखकर दया आई और उन्होंने वीडियो बनाना शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद कैमरा चालू रखकर निगमकर्मियों को आड़े हाथों लिया तो वापस बुजुर्गों को गाड़ी में भरकर निगम की टीम उलटे पैर भागती नजर आई। वीडियो का हल्ला होने के बाद अपर आयुक्त ने मामले में लीपापोती की कोशिश की, बाद में निगमायुक्त ने दो मस्टरकर्मियों को इसका जिम्मेदार मानकर बर्खास्त कर दिया। मामला सीएम तक पहुंचा तो रात में उपायुक्त को प्रताप सोलंकी को निलंबित करने के आदेश दे दिए गए। हालांकि पूरे मामले में कांग्रेस ने सवाल किया है कि क्या शिवराज सरकार का यही सुशासन है।

यह है पूरा मामला
शुक्रवार दोपहर से यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होना शुरू हुआ। पहले वीडियो में बताया गया कि निगम के रिमूवल गैंग के ट्रक से भिक्षुकों को उतारा जा रहा था। उनका सामान कचरे की तरह फेंका जा रहा था। ट्रक में खड़ा व्यक्ति डंडे से बुजुर्गों को जानवरों की तरह हांककर उतरने के लिए कह रहा था। वहीं, नीचे भी दूसरा निगमकर्मी डंडा लेकर खड़ा था। दूसरे वीडियो में नजर आया कि झाड़ियों के पास 4 बुजुर्गों को उतार दिया गया है। तीसरे वीडियो में वीडियो बनाने वाले शख्स ने निगमकर्मियों की करतूत को उजागर करते हुए बताया कि कैसे निगमकर्मी बुजुर्गों को उतार रहे हैं। इस पर लोगों का दबाव बनने पर निगमकर्मियों ने वापस बुजुर्गों को गाड़ी में भरा और यह कहते हुए कि हम तो कर्मचारी हैं, जैसा आदेश मिलेगा करेंगे। यह कहकर वापस चल दिए।

मामला सामने आने के बाद पारस की मदद को कई लोग सामने आए थे।
मामला सामने आने के बाद पारस की मदद को कई लोग सामने आए थे।

क्या है ठेलाकांड
लाकडाउन के दौरान करीब 6 महीने पहले पिपलियहाना चौराहे पर 13 साल का पारस परिवार के साथ अंडे का ठेला लगाकर रोजी-रोटी कमा रहा था। बच्चे ने बताया कि वह सुबह से ठेला लगाए हुए था। निगम की टीम गाड़ी लेकर आई और कहा कि यहां से ठेला हटा लें, नहीं तो जब्त कर लेंगे। वे 100 रुपए मांग रहे थे, नहीं देने पर ठेला हटाने काे कहा। इसी दाैरान ठेला पलट गया और इससे सारे अंडे फूट गए। सड़क पर बिखरे अंडे देखा बच्चा और परिजन निगमकर्मियों को कोसते रहे। बाद मंे इस मामले ने काफी तूल पकड़ा और लोगों ने बढ़-चढ़कर पारस की मदद की थी।

पहले दी सफाई, बाद में हुई कार्रवाई
दोपहर तीन घंटे में यह वीडियो शहर में तेजी से फैल गया। इसके साथ ही कुछ लोगों ने इसे देश स्तर पर वायरल कर दिया। इसके बाद बचाव में आते हुए अपर आयुक्त अभय राजनगांवकर ने कह दिया कि वीडियो गलत है, भिक्षुकों को उठाकर रैन बसेरा ले जाया जा रहा था। उन्होंने मामले की जांच करवाने की आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने रैन बरेसा के प्रभारी ब्रजेश लश्करी और विश्वास वाजपेयी को सेवा से बर्खास्त कर दिया।

दो भिक्षुकों को छोड़ने गए थे, व्यवहार ठीक नहीं था
निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने बताया भिक्षुकों को शिप्रा छोड़ने का तथ्य निराधार है। दरअसल दो भिक्षुक मां-बेटे ने खुद को शिप्रा का होना बताया था। उन्हें बस में छोड़ने का भी कहा लेकिन वे नहीं माने और बोले आप छोड़ों। इस पर ट्रक से उन्हें छोड़ने गए थे। दो कर्मचारियों का व्यवहार ठीक नहीं था इसके लिए उन्हें बर्खास्त किया गया है।

प्रदेश कांग्रेस सचिव राकेश सिंह यादव ने कहा सड़क किनारे रहने वाले गरीब बुजुर्गों को रैन बसेरे में पनाह देने के बजाय नगर निगम के ट्रक में जानवरों की तरह भरकर शहर से बाहर भिजवाया। यह कृत्य मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाला हैं। इस मामले मामले में मुख्यमंत्री माफी मांगे। वहीं, प्रदेश कांग्रेस सचिव राजेश चौकसे ने भी नाराजगी जताई। साथ ही दोषियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की।

आप बोली - निर्दयी रवैये, मानवाधिकार आयोग को करेंगे शिकायत
वहीं, रात में आम आदमी पार्टी के जिला अध्यक्ष पीयूष जोशी ने राम में एक वीडियो जारी कर कहा कि इंदौर नगर निगम द्वारा गरीब एवं असहाय बुजुर्गों को डंपर में डाल कर शहर की सीमा के बाहर छोड़ने की घटना का हम पुरजोर विरोध करते हैं। इस घटना से नगर निगम का क्रूर अमानवीय और वहशी चेहरा उजागर हो गया है। नगर निगम इंसान को इंसान नहीं बल्कि कचरा समझ रहा है। हमारी संस्कृति हमारे वृद्धजनों के सम्मान और पूजा की है। जिस क्रूर तरीके से नगर निगम ने यह कार्य किया है, वह समस्त मानवीय मर्यादाओं एवं संवैधानिक नियमों का उल्लंघन है।

निगम का दायित्व है कि वह इन बुजुर्गों के लिए रैन बसेरे, शासकीय वृद्धाश्रम की व्यवस्था करे। यह तो निगम कर नहीं पा रहा है, बल्कि भेड़ बकरियों की तरह असहाय वृद्धजनों को जबरदस्ती शहर के बाहर मरने के लिए छोड़ रहा है। निगम की पीली गाड़ी के आतंक से इंदौर की जनता न सिर्फ लॉकडाउन में परेशान रही है, बल्कि आज की इस घटना ने पीली गाड़ी के आतंक की सारी सीमाएं पार कर दी हैं। घटना की घोर भर्त्सना करते हुए मामले की न्यायिक जांच की मांग करते हैं। इस घटना की मानवाधिकार आयोग से शिकायत करेंगे।

