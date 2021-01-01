पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

30 साल का इंतजार खत्म:मानवता नगर और सर्व सम्पन्न नगर में शुरू हुई पानी की सप्लाई, लोग बोले - मां नर्मदा के आने का बहुत दिनों से इंतजार कर रहे थे

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
महिलाओं ने हाथ जोड़कर मां नर्मदा का घर आने पर स्वागत किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
महिलाओं ने हाथ जोड़कर मां नर्मदा का घर आने पर स्वागत किया।

30 साल पुराने रहवासी क्षेत्र मानवता नगर और सर्व सम्पन्न नगर में बुधवार सुबह जब नलों में पहली बार पानी आया तो लोग खुशी से झूम उठे। लंबे इंतजार के बाद सुबह भूरी टेकरी स्थित पानी की टंकी से टेस्टिंग के लिए नर्मदा जल की सप्लाई की गई। पानी आने के बाद महिलाओं ने हाथ जोड़कर मां नर्मदा का स्वागत किया और कहा कि मां के आने का लंबे समय से इंतजार कर रहे थे। सभी ने इस दौरान खुशी जाहिर करते हुए एक-दूसरे का मुंह भी मीठा करवाया।

जल आपूर्ति अधिकारी बलराम वर्मा ने बताया कि भूरी टेकरी स्थित पानी की टंकी से नर्मदा के पानी की टेस्टिंग मानवता नगर सर्व सम्पन्न नगर में की है। कॉलोनी में हुए करीब 50 कनेक्शन से टेस्टिंग का काम शुरू किया गया है। यह काॅलोनी करीब 30 साल पुरानी है और अब तक यहां नर्मदा के पानी की सप्लाई की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं थी। महीनेभर के भीतर सभी रहवासियों को नर्मदा जल मिलने लगेगा।

रहवासियों से यही कहना है कि जिन्होंने कनेक्शन नहीं लिए हैं, वे कनेक्शन जल्द से जल्द करवा लें। जिससे सभी को पानी मिल सके। नर्मदा जल घर तक आने के बाद सभी रहवासियों ने खुशी जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि लंबे से नर्मदा जल का हमें इंतजार था। वह इंतजार आज खत्म हुआ है। हम नर्मदा मैय्या का स्वागत करते हैं।

