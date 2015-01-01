पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलसंकट:इंदौर में नर्मदा तीसरे चरण का आज और कल शटडाउन, नर्मदा का पानी नहीं पहुंचे से आधा शहर रह जाएगा प्यासा

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
शटडाउन के कारण शनिवार को 40 से ज्यादा टंकियां नहीं भर सकेंगी।
  • नर्मदा के तृतीय चरण के इनटेकवेल में गाद जमा होने से पूरी क्षमता से पानी नहीं आ रहा

नर्मदा के तृतीय चरण में दो दिन का शटडाउन लिया जाएगा। इस कारण दो दिन में लगभग आधे शहर को पानी की समस्या से जूझना पड़ेगा और सप्लाय बाधित होगी। इनमें डायरेक्ट सप्लाय वाले इलाकों में शुक्रवार को पानी नहीं आएगा, जबकि शनिवार को 40 से ज्यादा टंकियां नहीं भर सकेंगी।

नर्मदा प्रोजेक्ट के कार्यपालन यंत्री संजीव श्रीवास्तव ने बताया नर्मदा के तृतीय चरण के इनटेकवेल में गाद जमा हो गई है। इस कारण पूरी क्षमता से पानी नहीं आ रहा है। इनटेकवेल की सफाई के अलावा वहीं 90 एमएलडी का पंप अहमदाबाद से सुधार के बाद लगाया जाना है। इसके चलते शुक्रवार और शनिवार को नर्मदा का शटडाउन लिया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही इंदौर आने वाले पानी के आंकलन के लिए बिजलपुर के पास 1700 एमएम की ग्रेविटी लाइन में 1500 एमएम का इलेक्ट्रो मैग्नेटिक फ्लो मीटर भी लगाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा त्रिवेणीनगर और जनता क्वार्टर की टंकी की लाइन को भी एलआईजी चौराहे पर जोड़ा जाएगा।

शुक्रवार को यहां नहीं सप्लाय होगा पानी

मालवीयनगर, छोटी खजरानी, नया बसेरा, बैकुंठधाम, मनोरमागंज, कैलाश पार्क, गीताभवन, संजीवनीनगर, मुमताजनगर, ममता कॉलोनी, डायमंड काॅलोनी, सोमनाथ की चाल, भील कॉलोनी, पंचशीलनगर, तुलसीनगर, नेतराम का बगीचा, शांतिनगर, साउथ तुकोगंज, सिंधी कॉलोनी, साधु वासवानीनगर, आनंदनगर, चितावद, आजादनगर में शुक्रवार को होने वाली सप्लाय नहीं होगी।

शनिवार को यह टंकियां रहेंगी खाली

भंवरकुआं, खातीवाला टैंक, स्नेहनगर, गाड़ी अड्‌डा, पागनीसपागा, रेडियो कॉलोनी, कृषिनगर, एमवायएच, पीडब्ल्यूडी, यशवंत क्लब, तुकोगंज, कॉटन अड्‌डा, आंबेडकरनगर, सुखलिया, वीणानगर, बजरंगनगर, नंदानगर, स्कीम 54, 74, 114, 78, 94, 134, 71, 140, बर्फानीधाम, साईंकृपा, लोहामंडी, राजीव आवास विहार, नानकनगर, शिवनगर, महावीरनगर, सर्वसुविधानगर, खजराना, प्रगतिनगर, रेती मंडी, हवा बंगला, विदुरनगर, बुद्धनगर, नगीननगर, भागीरथपुरा, अंबिकापुरी की टंकियां खाली रहेंगी।

शनिवार को यहां नहीं होगा डायरेक्ट सप्लाय

शनिवार को गंगानगर, धर्मराज कॉलोनी, नयापुरा, मालवीयनगर, काजी की चाल, रेसकोर्स रोड, सोमनाथ की चाल, गोमा की फैल, पंचम की फैल, गोटू की चाल, एमआईजी, पालीवालनगर, विनोबानगर, बड़ी ग्वालटोली, गोयल विहार, गणेशपुरी, पलसीकर कॉलोनी, जबरन कॉलोनी, भवानीनगर, प्रिकांको काॅलोनी, सुदामानगर, चितावद कांकड़, अभिनवनगर, पवनपुरी, पालदा, सूरजनगर आदि क्षेत्रों में सप्लाय नहीं होगा।

