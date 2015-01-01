पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:उपभोक्ताओं का बोझ कम करने के लिए अरबिंदो क्षेत्र में नया बिजली जोन बनाया

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में अब 61 जोन, वितरण केंद्र : एक करोड़ रुपए सालाना खर्च होंगे

उपभोक्ताओं के अत्यधिक भार वाले जोन को दो हिस्सों में बांटते हुए अरबिंदो अस्पताल क्षेत्र में नया जोन बनाया गया है। इसका उपभोक्ता को फायदा यह होगा कि उन्हें अपने निवास से ज्यादा दूर नहीं जाना होगा। समय और पैसा दोनों की बचत होगी।

अब जिले में बिजली कंपनी के कुल 61 जोन (वितरण केंद्र) हो गए हैं। ये मप्र में किसी भी जिले में सबसे ज्यादा हैं। कंपनी के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के अधीक्षण यंत्री डीएन शर्मा ने बताया कि अरविंदो के पास भौंरासला में नए जोन (वितरण केंद्र) की मंजूरी दी है। सुपर कॉरिडोर, उज्जैन रोड, लवकुश चौराहे के आगे के करीब 15 हजार उपभोक्ता इस नए जोन से लाभान्वित होंगे। अभी इस क्षेत्र के उपभोक्ताओं का भार विजय नगर, अरण्य नगर जोन पर था। ग्रामीण या टाउनशिप में रहने वालों को चार से पांच किमी दूर तक आना होता था।

अब 15 हजार उपभोक्ताओं के काम समीप के जोन पर ही हो जाएंगे। इस जोन पर सालाना करीब एक करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। कालोनियों में बिजली सुधार के लिए ऑटो, कैम्पर वाहन, जीप, ग्रिड संचालकों, इंजीनियरों के लिए वायरलैस सुविधाएं भी प्रदान की गई। यह जोन इंदौर शहर के जोन की तरह ही कार्य करेगा, उपभोक्ता की समस्याओं का तेजी से समाधान किया जाएगा। इस जोन में 10 स्थाई कर्मचारियों समेत कुल 35 कर्मचारी सेवाएं देंगे।

इंदौर सबसे अव्वल
इंदौर जिला बिजली के उपयोग के साथ ही राजस्व संग्रहण में भी सबसे अव्वल है। इंदौर शहर में 30 जोन एवं इंदौर ग्रामीण में नए जोन को मिलाकर कुल 31 वितरण केंद्र हो गए हैं। जिले में उपभोक्ता मप्र में सबसे ज्यादा 8.85 लाख हैं। इंदौर जिले की औसत दैनिक बिजली खपत एक करोड़ यूनिट है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें