तस्वीरों में मां-मासूम का मिलाप:5 दिन पहले चोरी हुए लाल को एकटक देखती रही मां; अधीक्षक बोले - कसम खाई थी बच्चा मिलने पर ही मनाऊंगा दिवाली

इंदौर9 मिनट पहले
बच्चे की जांच के बाद मां को उसके पास लेकर जाया गया, तो वह उसे एकटक देखती रही।

महाराजा यशवंतराव अस्पताल (एमवायएच) से रविवार काे चोरी गया एक दिन का बच्चा 5 दिन बाद शुक्रवार काे मिल गया। अज्ञात महिला बच्चे को संयोगितागंज पुलिस थाना परिसर में छोड़ कर चली गई थी। निगम के सफाई कर्मी सुबह पहुंचे और परिसर की सफाई करने लगे तो एक महिलाकर्मी को बच्चा नजर आया। बच्चे को देख महिलाकर्मी ने अन्य साथियों को बुलाया, इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। पुलिस ने बच्चे को एमवाय अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया है। बच्चे के मिलने के बाद बस मां अपने लाल को निहारना चाहती थी। सुबह से ही वह गुमसुम बैठी रही। दोपहर में जब उसे बच्चे के पास लेकर जाया गया तो बस वह एक टक उसे निहारती रही। मानो, कह रही हो मेरे लाल, तू कहां चल गया था। तेरे बिन ये पांच दिन मैंने कैसे काटे हैं, बता नहीं सकती। मां-बेटे के मिलन का वह पल बहुत ही भावुक करने वाला था।

अपनी मां के साथ बच्चे को देखते पहुंची मां रानी।
अपनी मां के साथ बच्चे को देखते पहुंची मां रानी।

15 नवंबर से तलाश में जुटे थे

एमवाय अधीक्षक डॉ. पीएस ठाकुर ने बताया कि 15 नवंबर को जब बच्चा चोरी हुआ था, उसके बाद से हम सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रहे थे। हमें जो भी फुटेज मिले, उसे पुलिस को सौंप दिए थे। सुबह थाना प्रभारी का फोन आया था कि थाने के बाद कोई बच्चे को छोड़ गया है। ड्रेस सहित अन्य प्रकार से शिनाख्त करने पर वही बच्चा लग रहा है। इसके बाद भी प्रोटोकॉल के तहत पूरी तरह से मिलान करने के बाद ही हम कह पाएंगे कि बच्चा वही है। संभावना इसलिए भी प्रबल है क्योंकि छोड़ने वाली महिला के जो फुटेज सामने आए हैं, करीब-करीब वही महिला लग रही है। बच्चा बाहर था इसलिए बच्चे की जांच करवाई जा रही हैं। बच्चा सकुशल है। डॉक्टर बच्चे की देखरेख कर रहे हैं। डीएनए टेस्ट करवाए जाने को लेकर कहा कि पुलिस-प्रशासन से बात कर यह तय किया जाएगा।

बच्चे के मिलने की जानकारी के बाद भी मां के मन में डर बना रहा।
बच्चे के मिलने की जानकारी के बाद भी मां के मन में डर बना रहा।

कसम खाई थी बच्चा मिलेगा तभी दिवाली मनाऊंगा

डॉ. ठाकुर ने कहा कि मैंने कसम खाई थी कि बच्चा जब मिलेगा तभी दिवाली मनाऊंगा। पांच दिन से मैं सोया नहीं हूं। पांच दिन जो फुटेज तलाशते हुए हमने दबाव बनाया उसी का नतीजा है कि बच्चा हमारे सामने है। एक दिन बच्चा हमारे पास ही रहेगा। इसके बाद ही हम बच्चे को परिजनों को सौपेंगे। बच्चा चोर गिरोह को लेकर कहा कि यह पुलिस जांच का विषय है। अंदर के व्यक्ति का हाथ होने को लेकर कहा कि पुलिस जल्द ही आरोपियों तक पहुंच जाएगी। क्योंकि बहुत सी संवेदनशील चीजें सामने आई हैं।

इस घटना के होने के बाद कहा कि बिना आईडी के अब कोई भीतर नहीं जा पाएगा। डॉक्टर भी बगैर आईडी नहीं जा पाएंगे। पास के आधार पर ही परिजनों की एंट्री होगी। ठाकुर ने कहा कि क्योंकि वह दिवाली का समय था, आधे से ज्यादा लोग अवकाश पर थे। जो हुआ वह पूरी प्लानिंग के तहत हुआ। कमेटी जांच कर रही है। जो जांच में सुधार की बात आएगी, उसमें सुधार किया जाएगा। प्राथमिक जांच में सुरक्षा एजेंसी की लापरवाही ही सामने आई है। समिति की रिपोर्ट में जो दोषी होंगे, उन सभी पर कार्रवाई हुई। हमें यह सब पता किया है कि युवती कब, कहां और कैसे आई यहां तक पता कर लिया है।

एमवाय अधीक्षक बोले- बस बच्चे को खोजना ही पहला लक्ष्य था।
एमवाय अधीक्षक बोले- बस बच्चे को खोजना ही पहला लक्ष्य था।

इंदौर डीआईजी हरिनारायणचारी मिश्र ने बताया कि पुलिस ने सफेद कलर की 450 गाड़ियां चिन्हित की थी। इन गाड़ियों के मालिकों को एक-एक कर बुलाया जा रहा था। पुलिस की सख्ती के कारण उसी में से किसी चोर ने डर के मारे उसे थाने के पास लाकर छोड़ दिया है। वहीं, बच्चा चोरी के मामले में पता चला है कि बच्चे को कोई 6 बजे के करीब छोड़कर गया होगा। क्योंकि थाने के जवानों के अनुसार मुंशी जब पौने 6 बजे के करीब थाने पहुंचे थे। तो वहां कोई बच्चा नहीं था। संभवत: ताक पर बैठे अज्ञात ने मौका पाकर उसे थाने के पास में छोड़ दिया। सुबह करीब 6 बजे सफाईकर्मी जब पहुंचे तो वहां पर बच्चा रखा हुआ था। पुलिस मामले में सीसीटीवी को तलाश रही है।

