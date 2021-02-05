पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

'टोल' चार्ज डबल:कैश की लंबी लेन में फंसे लोग बोले - जितने में देवास पहुंचता, उतना समय यहीं फंसा रहा, चार्ज भी दोगुना लगा, आगे यही परेशानी होती इसलिए फास्ट टैग लगवाया

इंदौर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मांगलिया टोल पर कैश कांउटर पर लगी लंबी लाइन, लोग घंटों फंसे रहे लाइन में। - Dainik Bhaskar
मांगलिया टोल पर कैश कांउटर पर लगी लंबी लाइन, लोग घंटों फंसे रहे लाइन में।

सर, परिवार को लेकर देवास जा रहा हूं, सुबह यह सोचकर घर से जल्दी निकला था कि काम जल्दी निपटा लेंगे तो वापसी हो जाएगी। लेकिन मांगलिया टोल पर ही आधे से पौन घंटे खराब हो गए। इतने में तो मैं देवास पहुंच चुका होता। देरी इसलिए की मेरे पास फास्ट टैग कार्ड नहीं था। इस कारण मुझे मजबूरी में कैश लेन में से गुजरना पड़ा। लाइन इतनी लंबी थी कि मेरा बहुत समय खराब हो गया। यहां से गुजरा तो पता चला कि अब दोगुना टोल टैक्स चुकाना है। समय भी खराब हुआ और ज्यादा रुपए भी चुकाने पड़े। परिवार अलग परेशान होता रहा। इसलिए सोचा कि अब तो समय बेकार हुआ ही, फास्ट टैग कार्ड बनवाकर ही आगे निकलूं, क्योंकि आगे भी अपने घंटों लाइन में लगकर बर्बाद करना ही है। यह पीड़ा थी ईश्वर राजपूत की। जो परिवार को लेकर इंदौर से देवास की ओर जा रहे थे। टोल चुकाने के बाद ईश्वर ने सबसे पहले फास्ट टैग कार्ड बनवाया और फिर आगे बढ़े।

ईश्वर पटेल परिवार के साथ लाइन में फंसे तो बाहर निकलते ही फास्ट टैग लगवाया।
ईश्वर पटेल परिवार के साथ लाइन में फंसे तो बाहर निकलते ही फास्ट टैग लगवाया।

मांगलिया टोल नाके पर मंगलवार सुबह अलग-अलग नजारे देखने को मिले। यहां से गुजर रहे 95 फीसदी लोगों को यह तो पता था कि अब कार्ड के जरिए आसानी से टोल से गुजरा जा सकता है। लेकिन 20 फीसदी के करीब लोग जानकारी होने के बाद भी बिना फास्ट टैग बनवाए, कैश की लाइन में घुस गए। लंबी-लंबी कतार लगती गई। देखते ही देखते आधे से पौन किलोमीटर तक वाहनों की लाइन लग चुकी थी। हार्न बजते रहे, लाेग परेशान होते रहे। जब उनकी बारी आई तो यहां पर उसने डबल रुपए मांगे गए। यह सुन कुछ उखड़े तो, लेकिन करते मजबूरी में रुपए देकर आगे निकले और वहां से सीधे टोल पर लगे फास्ट टैग के बूथ पर जा पहुंचे। बोले - आगे का सफर इतना मुश्किलों वाला नहीं करना। इसलिए फास्ट टैग बनवा ही लिया जाए।

पहले 10 से 12 फास्ट टैग रोज बनाते थे अब सुबह के तीन घंटे में ही करीब 60 कार्ड बनाए

टोल पर फास्ट टैग बनाने वाले बूथ पर पहुंचा तो यहां आशीष प्रजापति फास्ट टैग कार्ड बनाने में व्यस्त थे। उसने जब पूछा तो बोले - पहले दिनभर में 10 के करीब कार्ड बनाता था। आज सुबह 6 बजे बूथ पर पहुंचा हूं, सुबह 9 बजे तक यानी तीन घंटे में ही मैंने 60 से ज्यादा कार्ड बना दिए हैं। पहले तो 90 फीसदी लोग बूथ में आकर पूछते तक नहीं थे। डबल चार्ज लगने के साथ ही इसकी डिमांड बढ़ गई है। मैं यहां दो से तीन साल से यही काम कर रहा हूं। पिछले साल फास्ट टैग का क्रेज अच्छा था। एक ही दिन में मैंने 400 से ज्यादा कार्ड सेल किए थे। आज पहला दिन है, उम्मीद है लाेगों की रुचि इस ओर बढ़ेगी।

फास्ट टैग पर लोग घुसे तो, लेकिन उन्हें उल्टे पैर लाैटना पड़ा।
फास्ट टैग पर लोग घुसे तो, लेकिन उन्हें उल्टे पैर लाैटना पड़ा।

लोकल लोगों के बारे में सोचने की जरूरत
डकाच्या के रहने वाले नीजन पटेल ने कहा कि फास्ट टैग अच्छी सुविधा है, लेकिन लोकल लोगों के लिए कुछ अलग से नियम होने चाहिए। हमारा रोज का इंदौर आना जाना लगा रहता है। मांगलिया टोल टैक्स होने से हमें परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। लोगों को आज या कल तो फास्ट टैग बनवाना ही हाेगा। क्योंकि आप कब तक डबल रुपए देंगे। वहीं, प्रदीप कुमार जैन का कहना था कि पब्लिक के लिए फास्ट टैग अच्छा है। अब टोल टैक्स में जो वसूली होगी, वह सरकार को पता तो रहेगी। पहले तो कैश देने के बाद कहां जाता था, किसी को भी पता नहीं होता था।

आशीष बोले - सुबह के तीन घंटे में ही 60 के करीब कार्ड बना दिए।
आशीष बोले - सुबह के तीन घंटे में ही 60 के करीब कार्ड बना दिए।

80 फीसदी आवाजाही फास्ट टैग से
मांगलिया टोल के आसिस्टेंट मैनेजर राजेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि रात 12 बजे से कैश लाइन पर चार्ज को डबल कर दिया गया है। कार के लिए पहले यहां 15 रुपए लिए जाते थे, जिसे बढ़कर अब 30 रुपए कर दिया गया है। ट्रक का पहले 55 रुपए था जो अब बढ़कर 110 रुपए हो गया है। फास्ट टैग पूरी तरह से फ्री बन रहा है। हम यहां पर एक महीने पहले से ड्राय रन कर रहे थे। अब अभी करीब 80 फीसदी वाहन हमारे यहां से फास्ट टैग लाइन से ही गुजर रहे हैं। हमें उम्मीद है कि अगले 10 दिनों में यह 20 फीसदी भी फास्ट टैग में कंवर्ट हो जाएगी।

सड़क परिवहन मंत्रालय ने पहले आदेश दिया था कि 15 फरवरी से देशभर के टोल से कैश लेन पूरी तरह समाप्त हो जाएगी। हालांकि मंगलवार काे जब टाेल का दाैरा किया गया ताे पता चला कि आदेश में थाेड़ा संशोधन हुआ है। लाेगाें की परेशानी काे देखते हुए एक लेन में कैश की सुविधा की गई है। हालांकि कैश के दाम दोगुने कर दिए गए हैं। शहर से जुड़े नेशनल हाईवे पर चार टोल हैं। देवास बायपास, मांगलिया, खलघाट रोड और बेटमा रोड टोल सभी पर वाहनों की आवाजाही फास्टैग के जरिए तेजी से हो रही है। हालांकि कैश से गुजरने वालों को भारी परेशानी से गुजरना पड़ रहा है। बायपास पर जहां 90 फीसदी वाहन फास्ट टैग के जरिए गुजर रहे हैं। वहीं, मांगलिया पर अभी यह संख्या 80 फीसदी के करीब है।

फास्ट टैग लाइन में वाहन नहीं के बराबर, कैश में लंबी कतार।
फास्ट टैग लाइन में वाहन नहीं के बराबर, कैश में लंबी कतार।

फास्ट टैग लेन में सिर्फ फास्ट टैग वाले वाहनों को ही एंट्री
टोल प्रबंधन का मामना है कि जल्द ही सभी वाहनों में फास्ट टैग नजर आएंगे। कुछ दिनों की सहूलियत के बाद टोल कंपनियां कैश लेन को भी फास्टैग से जोड़ने जा रही हैं। चाराें टोल के कैश लेन से 20 प्रतिशत वाहन गुजर रहे हैं और लगभग इतने ही प्रतिशत टैक्स भी कैश में जमा हो रहा है। नियम के मुताबिक फास्टैग वाला वाहन कैश लेन से तो गुजर सकता है, लेकिन कैश लेन वाला वाहन फास्टैग लेन से गुजरना चाहे तो उसे दाेगुना टैक्स देना होगा। हालांकि सोमवार रात 12 बजे से इन नियम में बदलाव कर दिया गया है। अब बिना फास्ट टैग वाले वाहनों को फास्ट टैग लेन से एंट्री नहीं दी जा रही है। जो घुस रहे हैं, उन्हें वापस लौटाया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
भारतभारत329-10 286-10 (85.5)
VSलाइव
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड134-10 164-10 (54.2)
भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 317 रनों से हराया
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश का आपदा मॉडल तो बेहतर; कोऑर्डिनेशन में कमी, एटीट्यूड और कमजोर आकलन के चलते होता है ज्यादा नुकसान - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें