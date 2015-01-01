पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब सताएगी ठंड:रात का पारा डेढ़ डिग्री गिरकर 13 पर पहुंचा, अगले 4 दिनों में इकाई के अंक पर आ सकता है तापमान, कोल्ड डे के भी आसार

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
गुरुवार को दिन की शुरुआत कोहरे के साथ हुई। मौसम खुलने से ठंड ने जोर पकड़ लिया है।

गुरुवार की सुबह हल्के कोहरे और बादलों के बीच हुई। हालांकि कुछ देर में बादल छंटने गले और सूर्यदेव ने दर्शन दे दिए। मौसम साफ होने और हवा चलने से मौसम में अचानक ठंडक और बढ़ गई। रात का पारा भी डेढ़ डिग्री तक गिर गया। मौसम विशेषज्ञों की माने तो अब ठंड एकदम से चमकेगी। आने वाले दिनों में रात में न्यूनतम तापमान में काफी गिरावट आएगी। पारा 8 डिग्री तक जाने के भी आसार हैं। ऐसे में कोल्ड डे के भी आसार बनते दिख रहे हैं।

विगत 11 दिसंबर से छाए बादल गुरुवार सुबह से छंटने लगे हैं। आसमान लगभग साफ होने और 8 से 10 किमी की रफ्तार से हवा चलने से तापमान में काफी गिरावट आई है। सुबह से ही लोगों को ठिठुरन का एहसास होने लगा है। मौसम के करवट बदलते ही दिन के तापमान में कोई खास गिरावट तो नहीं आई। लेकिन रात का पारा डेढ़ डिग्री गिरकर 13 पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं, दिन का तापमान 22.4 डिग्री रिकार्ड हुआ। यह सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम है। वहीं, बुधवार रात का पारा 14.6 डिग्री रिकार्ड हुआ था।

कोल्ड डे भी घोषित हो सकते हैं
अगले पांच दिनों तक जोरदार ठंड पड़ने के आसार हैं। शुक्रवार से सोमवार के बीच कोल्ड डे घोषित हो सकते हैं। रात का पारा इकाई के अंक में जाने की पूरी संभावना है। उत्तर की तरफ से आने वाली हवा चुभन भरी रहेगी। 25 दिसंबर तक मौसम ऐसी रहेगा।

