बसंत पंचमी की बसंती हवाएं:4 दिन में रात का पारा 6 डिग्री उछला

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • मौसम होने लगा सुहाना

फरवरी के 3 सप्ताह खत्म होने को हैं और गर्मी दस्तक दे चुकी है। पिछले 4 दिनों में रात का पारा 6 डिग्री उछला है। मंगलवार को आसमान में बादल छा जाने से मौसम सुबह-सुबह सुहाने पल का एहसास कराते हुए बसंत नजर आ रहा है।

बसंत का मौसम प्रकृति के नए सृजन और नवजीवन के संकल्प का एहसास कराते हुए ऊर्जा और नवाचार से सराबोर होता है। इस समय आम के पेड़ मोर यानी फूल से लद गए हैं तो टैसू भी अपने पूरे शबाब पर रहता है। तापमान की बात करें तो 13 फरवरी से 16 फरवरी की रात तक लगातार गर्मी का एहसास बना हुआ है। इसके साथ दिन का तापमान 30 डिग्री के करीब चल रहा है, जो गर्मी का एहसास करा रहा है, जबकि इस वर्ष रात का पारा सामान्य से 4 डिग्री ज्यादा चल रहा है। कुल मिलाकर इस बार गर्मी ने 3 सप्ताह पहले दस्तक दे दी है। बादल छंटने के बाद अगर उत्तरी हवाओं का साथ नहीं चलता है तो फिर तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना नहीं होगी।

