पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Nighttime Mercury Remained 2 Degrees Below Average, Then Rose 1 Degree To 15; Cold Will Increase After 10 November

मौसम:औसत से 2 डिग्री कम रहा रात का पारा, फिर 1 डिग्री बढ़कर 15 हुआ; 10 नवंबर के बाद ठंड बढ़ेगी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • 10 नवंबर के बाद और गिरेगा तापमान

बुधवार रात सीजन का सबसे कम तापमान 13.9 डिग्री (सामान्य से 2 कम) तक उतरने के बाद गुरुवार रात फिर 1.1 डिग्री बढ़ गया। यह 15 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया जो सामान्य है। तापमान बढ़ने के बावजूद रात से लेकर सुबह नौ बजे तक ठंडक महसूस हो रही है। इसके बाद धूप में भी नरमी महसूस हो रही है।

शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 30.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 1 डिग्री कम है। प्रदेशभर में मौसम ऐसा ही बना हुआ है। नमी का प्रतिशत 45 है। 30 से नीचे आने के बाद मौसम सर्द होने लगेगा। 10 नवंबर के बाद ही दिन-रात के तापमान में और कमी आएगी। दिन का पारा 28 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक ही चढ़ पाएगा। वहीं रात का पारा भी 10 से 12 डिग्री के आसपास रहेगा।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आसार नहीं : इस बार मानसून विदा होने के बाद एक बार भी पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ने असर नहीं दिखाया। यह विक्षोभ अफगानिस्तान, पाकिस्तान की ओर से आता है और इसकी वजह से यहां भी बादल छाते हैं और हलकी बारिश होती है। लेकिन अब तक एक बार भी विक्षोभ प्रदेश में नहीं आया। इस वजह से 21 अक्टूबर से अब तक आसमान साफ है और तापमान भी सामान्य रिकॉर्ड हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें