पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:5 साल में कोई विकास नहीं तुलसी नगर के लोग बोले- चुनाव का करेंगे बहिष्कार

इंदाैर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गणतंत्र दिवस पर लिया फैसला

आधारभूत सुविधाओं के लिए पिछले कई सालों से परेशान तुलसी नगर के रहवासियों ने आगामी नगर निगम चुनाव का बहिष्कार करने का निर्णय लिया है। गणतंत्र दिवस पर तुलसी सरस्वती सोशल वेलफेयर सोसाइटी ने बैठक की। संस्था के अध्यक्ष राजेश तोमर ने कहा कि निगम परिषद के कार्यालय के पांच साल के बाद भी तुलसी नगर में एक भी उल्लेखनीय विकास कार्य नहीं किया गया, जबकि रहवासी नियमित रूप से संपत्ति एवं अन्य कारों का भुगतान कर रहे हैं। तुलसी नगर एवेन्यू एवं बी सेक्टर की अधिकांश सड़कें कच्ची हैं। बारिश के मौसम में इन पर चलना जान जोखिम में डालने के बराबर है।

तुलसी नगर की मुख्य मार्ग के साथ ए एवं सी सेक्टरों की पक्की भी घटिया निर्माण के कारण लगभग ध्वस्त हो चुकी है। नगर निगम व जन प्रतिनिधियों की सतत अवहेलना के कारण रहवासी अपने खर्चे से रोड बनाने के लिए विवश हैं। प्रवक्ता केके झा ने बताया कि कॉलोनी की स्थापना के समय डाली गई नालियों की पाइप लाइन अधिकांश जगहों से टूट चुकी है।

अवैध कॉलोनी के रहवासियों को सुविधाएं देने को याचिका
इंदौर | आगामी नगर निगम चुनाव में अवैध काॅलोनी में रहने वाले लोग मतदान तो करेंगे, लेकिन उन्हें नगर निगम से मिलने वाली सुविधाओं का लाभ नहीं मिलता। नल कनेक्शन, स्ट्रीट लाइट, ड्रेनेज लाइन की सुविधाएं मुहैया कराने को लेकर एक जनहित याचिका दायर की गई। अगले सप्ताह इस पर सुनवाई हो सकती है।

शहर में 300 से ज्यादा अवैध कालोनियां हैं जिन्हें मतदान पर्ची जारी होती है। कॉलोनी में बनाए बूथ पर लोग वोट देने भी जाते हैं। पार्षद निर्वाचित होते हैं, नगर निगम बाकायदा मकानों का संपत्ति कर भी वसूलता है, लेकिन लोग मूलभूत सुविधाओं के लिए परेशान होते रहते हैं। ड्रेनेज सुविधा और नर्मदा जल नहीं मिलना इन कॉलोनियों की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। कॉलोनी भले ही अवैैध हो, लेकिन लोगों को सुविधाएं मिलना चाहिए। याचिका में मांग की गई कि नगर निगम, राज्य सरकार को आदेश दिए जाएं कि ऐसी कॉलोनियों की समस्याएं निराकृत की जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser