त्योहार:अब चायना नहीं, इंदौर की सजावट घरों में दिवाली की रौनक बढ़ाएगी, देश के कई शहरों से आए ऑर्डर

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
शहर में लोकनायक नगर, सिंधी कॉलोनी और रानीपुरा प्लास्टिक के सजावटी सामान का गढ़ बन चुका है
  • आपके आसपास जहां भी स्थानीय स्तर पर इस तरह के उत्पाद बन रहे हाें तो उन्हें ही खरीदें...

सालों पहले शहर में दीपावली का सजावट का सामान अहमदाबाद और मुंबई से आता था। जैसे तोरण, झालर, लड़ियां और झूमर। हालांकि ये सामान तो अभी भी बाहर से आता है, लेकिन अब हमारे इंदौर की महिलाएं भी ये सामान बनाने लगी हैं। 200 से ज्यादा महिलाएं अपने घरों में यह काम कर रही हैं। चार महीने के सीजन में राखी भी बनाती हैं।

अब इंदौर में बना यह सजावटी सामान प्रदेश के साथ देश के कई शहरों तक जा रहा है। लोकनायक नगर, सिंधी कॉलोनी और रानीपुरा प्लास्टिक के सजावटी सामान का गढ़ बन चुका है। यह माल अब नंदबाग, द्वारिकापुरी, लोक नायक नगर सहित करीबन 12 क्षेत्रों की महिलाएं बना रही हैं। इसकी खासियत यह है कि यह चायना के सामान से भी सस्ता और टिकाऊ है।

हम खुश हैं: बच्चों की पढ़ाई में मिल जाती है मदद

लोकनायक नगर के ठेकेदार दीपक शाह, मोहन शाह, श्याम शाह और मोहित बाघले के घरों पर महिलाएं काम करती हैं। रणजीत हनुमान मंदिर के पीछे रहने वाली प्रिया बाई ने बताया कि पति की पगार में घर का गुजारा ही हो पाता है। बच्चों की पढ़ाई के लिए वह आगे आई है। बोली- आधी आबादी हूं, आधा खर्चा तो चला सकती हूं। भले ही 8 महीने का काम है, लेकिन हम खुश हैं।

आत्मनिर्भर: इंडियन मार्केट की पकड़ बनने लगी है

मोहिता बोली, जीएनटी मार्केट में काम करने वाला पति अचानक बीमार पड़ गया, तब घर की स्थिति समझ आई। पड़ोसन की मदद से इस व्यापार में उतरी। 60 रुपए नग से 200 रुपए तक की झालरें मिलती हैं। इसके अलावा कई महिलाएं ऑर्डर पर स्पेशल झूमर व तोरण बनाती हैं। पहले यह माल चाइना से भी आने लगा था, लेकिन इंडियन मार्केट की पकड़ बनने लगी है।

