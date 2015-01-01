पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवक कांग्रेस चुनाव:नामांकन शुरू, कई विधायक और पदाधिकारी बोले- आगे बढ़े तारीख

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
  • आने वाले समय में पंचायत और नगरीय निकाय के चुनाव, उसके बाद होना चाहिए चुनाव

युवक कांग्रेस के विधानसभा से लेकर प्रदेश ईकाई तक के होने वाले चुनाव के लिए नामांकन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि चुनाव की तारीखों का फिलहाल ऐलान नहीं हुआ है। चुनाव को लेकर ही पार्टी में अलग-अलग राय है। एक धड़ा चाहता है चुनाव हो, वहीं दूसरा तैयार नहीं है। कई विधायक और युवक कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी चाह रहे हैं कि चुनाव आगे बढ़ाया जाए। इसके पीछे तर्क है कि आने वाले समय में पंचायत चुनाव हैं, उसके बाद नगरीय निकाय के चुनाव।

विधानसभा उपचुनाव में पार्टी पहले ही हार चुकी है। ऐसे में अब संगठन के चुनाव से ज्यादा जरूरी है कि दोनों चुनाव पार्टी एकजुट होकर लड़े। इसके बाद युवक कांग्रेस के चुनाव कराए जाएं। कांग्रेस से ही जुड़े पदाधिकारी और कई विधायकों ने पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ, दिग्विजय सिंह और पार्टी संगठन तक अपनी बात पहुंचाई है। कांग्रेस के कई नेताओं ने अभा कांग्रेस कमेटी के राष्ट्रीय सचिव संजय कपूर से भी चर्चा की। कपूर ने कहा, कई लोगों के फोन आए हैं। चुनाव होंगे या नहीं इसका निर्णय पार्टी का शीर्ष नेतृत्व ही करेगा।

विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले होना थे तब भी टल गए थे चुनाव- युवक कांग्रेस के चुनाव विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले होना थे। हालांकि तब भी पार्टी ने संगठन चुनाव को टाल दिया था। इसके बाद से लगातार चुनाव की कवायद चली लेकिन चुनाव नहीं हुए।

जायसवाल का तंज- भाजपा में हूं, लेकिन वहां अब भी सदस्य
युवक कांग्रेस की सूची में ऐसे भी नाम हैं जो काफी पहले ही पार्टी छोड़ भाजपा में शामिल हो चुके हैं। युवक कांग्रेस के पूर्व लोकसभा उपाध्यक्ष रहे पवन जायसवाल ने कहा कि नौ महीने पहले ही मैंने कांग्रेस छोड़ भाजपा जॉइन कर ली थी। इसके बाद भी युवक कांग्रेस के चुनाव की सूची में मुझे सदस्य बताया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा ये है कांग्रेस पार्टी का संगठन। चुनाव होने वाले है और अब तक यह जानकारी ही नहीं कि कौन पार्टी में है कौन नहीं?

