पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विधायकी निरस्त करने की मांग:मंत्री ठाकुर की विधायकी समाप्त करने आयोग को भेजा नोटिस

इंदौर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जय युवा आदिवासी संगठन को देशद्रोही बताने पर प्रदेश की संस्कृति मंत्री उषा ठाकुर के खिलाफ संगठन लामबंद हो गया है। सोमवार को संगठन ने वकील अभिनव धनौतकर के जरिए चुनाव आयोग, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को नोटिस भेजकर उनकी विधायकी निरस्त करने की मांग की है। नोटिस में लिखा है कि संगठन देश हित में काम करता है। बगैर किसी आधार के इसे देशद्रोही बताना आपत्तिजनक है। मंत्री ने न केवल संगठन बल्कि समूचे आदिवासी समाज का अपमान किया है।

वहीं विधायक ठाकुर ने कहा- यदि मेरे किसी बयान से आदिवासी भाइयों को ठेस पहुंची है तो उसके लिए क्षमा प्रार्थी हैं। उन्होंने इस तरह के संगठनों की गंभीरता से जांच की पैरवी भी की। उन्होंने कहा यह इसलिए जरूरी है ताकि आदिवासी समाज को किसी भी तरह से गलत दिशा में जाने से रोका जा सके।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें