पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Now Dhule And Search Will Be Done Again In Telangana, Social Organization Helping Geeta From Pakistan

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माता-पिता की खोज में महाराष्ट्र गई गीता:अभी धुले, फिर तेलंगाना में होगी तलाश, 5 साल पहले पाकिस्तान से आई गीता की मदद कर रही सामाजिक संस्था

इंदौर2 मिनट पहलेलेखक: हेमंत नागले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंदौर में मंदिर में दर्शन कर महाराष्ट्र के लिए रवाना हुई गीता। 

अपने माता- पिता की तलाश में लगभग पांच वर्ष पूर्व पाकिस्तान से भारत आई गीता अब तक अपने परिजनों से दूर है। एक सामाजिक संस्था के ज्ञानेंद्र पुरोहित द्वारा उसके माता-पिता की तलाश शुरू की है। गीता के साथ संस्था के कुछ सदस्य महाराष्ट्र और तेलंगाना के लिए निकल गए हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले यह जानकारी मिली थी गीता तेलंगाना या दक्षिण के किसी अन्य राज्य की हो सकती है।

महाराष्ट्र के लिए ज्ञानेंद्र पुरोहित की टीम के साथ रवाना हुई गीता।
महाराष्ट्र के लिए ज्ञानेंद्र पुरोहित की टीम के साथ रवाना हुई गीता।

गीता अब तक अपने परिजनों से दूर है
लंबे समय से इंदौर में रह रही गीता ने अपने विवाह की इच्छा भी जाहिर की, लेकिन कई लड़कों को देखने के बाद भी बात नहीं बनी। पाकिस्तान से आने के बाद गीता अब तक जिस संस्था में रह रही थी, कुछ समय पहले उसने यहां रहने से इंकार कर दिया था। फिर नए ठिकाने की तलाश शुरू हुई। बहरहाल विजय नगर इलाके में स्थित सांकेतिक भाषा के जानकार पुरोहित दम्पती ( ज्ञानेंद्र और मोनिका) के घर पर ही गीता ने रहने की इच्छा जाहिर की। इसके बाद पुरोहित दम्पती ने भी उसे घर पर रखने के लिए समर्थन दे दिया था।

कैसे पहुँची थी गीता पाकिस्तान

गीता 10-11 साल की थी, जब वह भारत पाकिस्तान सीमा के पास पाकिस्तान रेंजर्स को मिली थी। इसके बाद उसने दस साल से ज्यादा पाकिस्तान में गुजारे, लेकिन अभी तक ये पता नहीं चल सका है कि वह कैसे सरहद पार करके पाकिस्तान पहुंच गई थी।
गीता के भारत लौटने के बाद एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में पूर्व विदेश मंत्री स्व. सुषमा स्वराज ने उन्हें 'हिंदुस्तान की बेटी' कहा था और साथ ही ये ऐलान भी किया था कि उनके परिजनों को खोजने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी।
कई दम्पती कर चुके है गीता का माता पिता होने का दावा

- अलवर (राजस्थान) के गोविंदगढ़ निवासी अहमद खान ने दावा किया था कि गीता उनकी गुम बेटी हंसीरा है। - प्रतापगढ़ (उप्र) के रामराज गौतम और अनारा देवी ने गीता को बेटी बताया था। - नालंदा (बिहार) जिले से रामस्वरूप चौधरी और चिंतादेवी इंदौर आकर गीता से मिलकर गए, लेकिन डीएनए टेस्ट नहीं हुआ। - जमतारा (झारखंड) गांव के सोखा किशकू ने 11 दिसंबर को इंदौर में गीता से मुलाकात की। कहा 13 साल पहले खोई थी उनकी मूक-बधिर बेटी। - मोहरमपुर (बिहार) के मोहम्मद ईशा 11 दिसंबर को इंदौर पहुंचे थे। - अहमदनगर के चौधरी दम्पती ने दावा किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद कर सकते हैं, कल भूख हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें