पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:अब हर बड़े एयरपोर्ट पर दिव्यांगजन को मिलेगी साइन लैंग्वेज में जानकारी

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हवाई सफर करने वाले दिव्यांगजन को अब इंदौर सहित देश के हर बड़े एयरपोर्ट पर साइन लैंग्वेज में जानकारी मिलेगी। एएआई इसकी शुरुआत करेगी। इंदौर की संस्था आनंद सर्विस सोसायटी के सदस्य देशभर के एयरपोर्ट कर्मचारियों को ट्रेनिंग देंगे। एएआई ने आनंद सर्विस सोसायटी के महत्वपूर्ण योगदान को बताया है।

ट्रेनिंग देने वाले आनंद सर्विस सोसायटी के ज्ञानेंद्र पुरोहित ने बताया, दिव्यांगजन को हवाई यात्रा के दौरान कई तरह की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है। खासतौर पर पहली बार यात्रा करने वालों को। बोर्डिंग पास लेने, चेकइन, बैगेज स्क्रीनिंग, सिक्योरिटी और फ्लाइट बोर्ड करने तक कई जगहों पर सामान्य व्यक्तियों को भी मदद की जरूरत होती है।

एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर की मदद से इंदौर को देश का पहला दिव्यांगजन फ्रेंडली एयरपोर्ट बनाया था। इसके बाद एएआई ने पहल की और हर एयरपोर्ट पर साइन लैंग्वेज का काउंटर लगाने का अभियान शुरू किया। इसमें साइन लैंग्वेज के साथ ही दृष्टिहीन की मदद की भी जानकारी दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें