इंदौर:अब इंदौर में बोरिंग का पानी निर्माण काम में इस्तेमाल करना हुआ प्रतिबंधित

5 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम अपर आयुक्त संदीप सोनी जानकारी देते हुए
  • नगर निगम ने केवल ट्रिटेड वाटर के ही इस्तेमाल को किया अनिवार्य
  • सेंट्रल ग्राउंड वाटर बोर्ड की रिपोर्ट में इंदौर आ चुका डार्क जोन में

स्वच्छता में नंबर 1 इंदौर शहर में अब पानी की बर्बादी को रोकने के लिए कोशिश की जा रही है। नगर निगम ने शहर में बोरिंग के पानी का उद्यान और निर्माण कामों में इस्तेमाल प्रतिबंधित कर दियाहै। गार्डनिंग और निर्माण कामों के लिए अब शहरवासियों को केवल सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट से ट्रीट किया हुआ पानी ही इस्तेमाल करना होगा।

नगर निगम ने शहर में निर्माण काम के लिए पानी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए अभी तक 35 हाईड्रेंट स्थापित किए हैं। वहीं 42 हाईड्रेंट और स्थापित करने की तैयारी चल रही है। इसी माह ये हाईड्रेंट भी शुरू हो जाएंगे। नगर निगम ने इसके साथ ही तय किया है कि अब शहर में जितने भी निर्माण काम हो रहे हैं, उन सभी में इसी का पानी इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही घरों में बने उद्यानों में भी बोरिंग का पानी इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जा सकेगा। नगर निगम के अपर आयुक्त संदीप सोनी के मुताबिक मप्र पेयजल परीक्षण अधिनियम के अनुसार जल अभाव वाले क्षेत्रों में बोरिंग के पानी का इस्तेमाल करना प्रतिबंधित है। और इसका उल्लंघन करने वाले पर जुर्माने और सजा का भी प्रावधान है। यदि कोई भी व्यक्ति निर्माण कामों में बोरिंग का पानी इस्तेमाल करता है तो उसके खिलाफ नगर निगम इसके तहत सीधी कार्रवाई करेगा।

ब्लैक जोन में है इंदौर

शहर में बोरिंग के पानी का कम से कम इस्तेमाल हो ये निर्णय नगर निगम ने शहर में लगातार कम होते जा रहे भूजल स्तर को देखते हुए लिया है। सेंट्रल ग्राउंड वाटर बोर्ड ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में इंदौर को ब्लैक जोन (डार्क जोन) में शामिल किया हुआ है। ऐसे में लगातार ग्राउंड वाटर का इस्तेमाल करने से इंदौर में स्थित ओर बिगड़ सकती है। इसके लिए नगर निगम ने ये निर्णय लिया है।

वाटर प्लस और सेवन स्टार सिटी के लिए लिया निर्णय

नगर निगम ने ये निर्णय शहर को वाटर प्लस सिटी और सेवन स्टार सिटी का दर्जा दिलाने के उद्देश्य से लिया है। केंद्र सरकार की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक इसके लिए वेस्ट वाटर का ज्यादा से ज्यादा इस्तेमाल किया जाना है। दिसंबर माह में होने वाले इसके सर्वे के पहले नगर निगम की कोशिश है कि शहर में ज्यादा से ज्यादा वेस्ट वाटर का इस्तेमाल हो सके।

स्वच्छता सर्वे की शर्तों में भी है शामिल

स्वच्छता सर्वे 2021 की शर्तों में भी वेस्ट वाटर का ज्यादा से ज्यादा इस्तेमाल करना शामिल है। सर्वे की शर्तों के मुताबिक शहर में से निकलने वाले गंदे पानी का कम से कम 25 फिसदी पानी का दोबारा इस्तेमाल करना है। इसके लिए नगर निगम ने ये व्यवस्था की है।

235 एमएलडी के एसटीपी पहले से कर रहे काम

इंदौर में नगर निगम ने शहर से निकलने वाले गंदे पानी को साफ करने के लिए पहले 223 एमएलडी का एक बड़ा एसटीपी प्लांट कबीटखेड़ी पर स्थापित किया है। यहां तक शहर का गंदा पानी पहुंचाने के लिए पूरे शहर में सीवरेज की प्रायमरी लाइनें भी डाली गई है। इसी तरह से शहर में कान्ह और सरस्वती नदी के किनारे भी नगर निगम द्वारा छह बड़े एसटीपी प्लांट बनाए जा रहे हैं। जिसमें 7 एम.एल.डी. क्षमता का बिजलपुर एसटीपी और 5 एम.एल.डी. क्षमता का प्रतिक सेतु एसटीपी पहले से ही शुरू हो चुका है। इसके अलावा 11 एम.एल.डी. क्षमता के दो एसटीपी राधास्वामी सत्संग न्यास के पास और नहर भंडारा की टेस्टिंग का काम चल रहा है। वहीं आजादनगर और सी.पी. शेखर नगर उद्यान के पास के एसटीपी का काम भी इसी माह पूरा हो जाएगा। इन सभी एसटीपी से भी पानी साफ कर उसे नदी में छोड़ा जाना है। लेकिन इसके एक हिस्से को नगर निगम इन हाइड्रेंट की मदद से जनता को इस्तेमाल के लिए उपलब्ध कराएगा।

