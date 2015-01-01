पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी की नया तरीका:एक दिन पहले पुलिसकर्मी का कार्ड बताकर पूछताछ की, अगले दिन हो गई चोरी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
सीसीटीवी में बदमाशों का हुलिया।

केसरबाग रोड स्थित मानसी अपार्टमेंट में शुक्रवार सुबह 4 बजे मास्क और जैकेट पहने बदमाशों ने चोरी कर ली। बदमाशों ने पहले पास की मल्टी के कुछ फ्लैट के ताले तोड़े। फिर इस मल्टी में वारदात की। यहां के गार्ड, अध्यक्ष और फरियादी का कहना है कि एक दिन पहले दो युवक खुद को पुलिस वाला बताकर कैमरे चेक करने आए थे।

उन्होंने आई कार्ड भी दिखाया और अगली सुबह चोरी हो गई। इसलिए शंका है कि ये वही बदमाश हैं। वहीं अन्नपूर्णा पुलिस का कहना है कि दो दिन पहले जो आए थे वे जूनी इंदौर थाने के पुलिसकर्मी थे।

अन्नपूर्णा पुलिस के अनुसार, मानसी प्लाजा में रहने वाली आशा जैन के फ्लैट में चोरी हुई है। उनके भतीजे ने बताया कि कोरोना काल के चलते उन्होंने फ्लैट की अलमारी में पांच लाख रुपए रखे थे। आशा रात में अपनी बहन के घर सोने चली जाती हैं। सुबह फ्लैट में आ जाती हैं। उन्हें सुबह 6 बजे मल्टी के अध्यक्ष किशोर मंगलानी ने चोरी की जानकारी दी।

खुद को पुलिसवाला बताने वाले युवकों से मिल रहे बदमाशों के हुलिये
अध्यक्ष किशोर मंगलानी और गार्ड ने बताया एक दिन पहले शाम को दो युवक आए थे। वे खुद को पुलिस वाला बता रहे थे। कहा कि यहां कैमरे देखना हैं। पास में 10-20 लाख की चोरी हुई है। उन्होंने अध्यक्ष को भी बुलाया था। अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि कुछ कैमरे काम नहीं करते हैं। इसके बाद दोनों युवक वहां से चले गए थे। उधर, अगले दिन चोरी हुई तो बदमाशों के हुलिए कैमरे में कैद हो चुके हैं। बदमाशों ने मास्क और जैकेट पहना हुआ है। एक दिन पहले कैमरे जांचने आए युवकों से उनका हुलिया मिल रहा है।

