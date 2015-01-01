पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर:एमवाय अस्पताल में एक दिन का बच्चा चोरी होने के बाद हंगामा, सीसीटीवी में बच्चे को लेकर जाते हुए नजर आईं दो महिलाएं

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
सीसीटीवी में बच्चे को चोरी कर लेकर जाते नजर आईं दो महिलाएं।

मध्य प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े सरकारी अस्पताल एमवायएच में रविवार शाम को एक दिन का बच्चा चोरी होने का मामला सामने आया है। बच्चा चोरी होने की जानकारी मिलते ही परिजनों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। परिजनों के अनुसार बच्चे को एक अज्ञात महिला लेकर गई है। संयाेगितागंज पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज के जरिए संदिग्ध की तलाश में जुटी है।

सुबह 5 बजे जन्म हुआ और शाम को गायब हो गया मासूम।
सुबह 5 बजे जन्म हुआ और शाम को गायब हो गया मासूम।

भाई मयूर ने बताया कि रानी पति लोकेश बियान्हे निवासी पंचम की फेल मालवा मिल को दर्द होने पर शनिवार रात 2 बजे एमवाय अस्पताल लेकर आए थे। सुबह 5 बजकर 5 मिनट में रानी ने एक बच्चे को जन्म दिया। अच्छे से डिलीवरी होने पर हम सब घर चले गए। शाम को साढ़े 7 बजे भाई ने फोन पर बताया कि बच्चा कहीं नहीं दिख रहा है। उसने बताया कि वह आधे घंटे से बच्चे को तलाश रहा है, लेकिन उसका कोई पता नहीं चल रहा है। इस पर मैंने उसे कहा कि मैं आ रहा हूं एक बार तुम और जाकर देख लो। पौने 8 बजे फिर से उसका कॉल आया कि बच्चा नहीं मिल रहा है। इस पर मैं तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचा।

मयूर ने बताया कि जब वे अस्पताल पहुंचे तो वहां पीछे वाले गेट पर कुछ लोग बात कर रहे थे कि एक महिला बच्चे के साथ गिर गई थी। पूछने पर उन्होंने बताया कि महिला बच्चे को दुपट्‌टे में बांधकर एक्टिवा से जा रही थी। वह बच्चे सहित गिर गई थी। जिसके बाद उसे लोगों ने उठाया और वह बच्चा लेकर चली गई। उसके पास सिल्वर कलर की एक्टिवा थी। संयोगितागंज पुलिस के अनुसार बच्चा चोरी होने की शिकायत मिलने पर केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। सीसीटीवी में संदिग्ध महिलाएं भी नजर आ रही हैं।

सीसीटीवी में नजर आईं दो महिलाएं

सीसीटीवी खंगालने पर साफ दिख रहा है कि दो महिलाएं बच्चे को लेकर जा रही हैं। इसमें से एक युवती सलवार शूट में बच्चे को गोद में लिए हुए है, उसके कंधे पर एक बैग भी टंगा हुआ है। वहीं, दूसरी महिला साड़ी में नजर आ रही है। बच्चा लेकर जाते समय कुछ लोग दौड़कर सामने से आते नजर आए तो महिलाएं वहीं पर रुक गईं। उनके जाते ही तेजी से वे बच्चे को लेकर निकल गईं।

